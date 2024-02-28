STEMMER IMAGING AG reported a revenue decline of 5.8% to EUR 146.3 million in fiscal year 2023, in line with its forecast.

The company achieved a record gross margin of 39.7%, up from 37.6% the previous year, due to strategic positioning.

Despite one-off expenses, EBITDA was only slightly down at EUR 27.0 million, compared to EUR 28.2 million the previous year.

The EBITDA margin reached an all-time high of 18.4%, up from 18.2% the previous year.

The company's revenues and earnings fell within the forecasted revenue range of EUR 144-151 million and the EBITDA range of EUR 26-32 million.

STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final financial results for the 2023 financial year and the forecast for 2024 on March 28, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STEMMER IMAGING is on 28.03.2024.

The price of STEMMER IMAGING at the time of the news was 29,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,84 % since publication.





