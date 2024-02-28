    checkAd

    Munich/Utrecht (ots) - Triskelion has joined CERTANIA, a growing group
    specializing in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services. Renowned for
    its expertise in accredited laboratory services focused on food safety
    compliance, Triskelion leverages CERTANIA's innovative network and expertise.
    Both entities share a commitment to scientific excellence, exceptional customer
    service and fostering sustainable and inclusive practices.

    As an established and independent analytical laboratory with accreditation on a
    global scale, TRISKELION plays a leading role in fostering compliance and
    transparency within the supply chains of the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and
    feed industries. Operating from its modern, state-of-the-art laboratory
    headquarters in Utrecht, Triskelion's nearly 80 highly experienced team members
    contribute daily to a reputation for superior reliability, quality, and rapid
    turnaround, serving over 200 customers, including numerous blue-chip
    organizations.

    Joining CERTANIA marks a pivotal moment for Triskelion, propelling the company
    into its next stage of development. This strategic move will empower Triskelion
    to expand its portfolio of analytical and consulting services, emphasizing
    safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. This collaboration enables
    Triskelion to enhance its leading position by investing in state-of-the-art
    compliance services and extending its global reach, providing clients with a
    more comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the
    life-science industries.

    Charles Laarhuis, CEO of Triskelion, emphasizes the strategic significance of
    this move: "With our combined expertise and collaboration with other CERTANIA
    partner companies, we are poised to become an even more credible solution
    provider for our clients. Being part of CERTANIA enables us to invest further in
    our service portfolio and infrastructure, providing innovative knowledge
    management tools to navigate the changing regulatory landscape and highly
    accurate analytical methods to ensure compliance with applicable regulations."

    Karsten Xander, Founder and CEO of CERTANIA, welcomes Triskelion and extends the
    invitation to join this unique group to other entrepreneurs and owners of
    companies in the scientific, laboratory, and compliance services field: "We
    provide an opportunity to put their company into a future-proof structure. It is
    our fundamental aim to build a group for the long run, where strong partner
    companies flourish, while retaining their identity."

    CERTANIA's ecosystem provides a platform for mid-sized, knowledge-based
    companies to thrive under one umbrella, maintaining entrepreneurial freedom
    while benefiting from group resources and support.

    About TRISKELION

    Triskelion, a Contract Research Organization based in The Netherlands,
    specializes in pharmaceutical, food, feed, and (agro)chemical testing and
    consultancy. With over 40 years of expertise in advanced analytical services
    like nutrient analysis, contaminant analysis, biopharma analysis, and emergency
    response services, the company is market-leader in combining state-of-the-art
    analytical capability with regulatory consultancy services. Triskelion is
    committed to innovation and quality, offering tailored solutions for complex and
    evolving challenges related to safety & quality regulations. For more
    information, visit https://www.triskelion.nl/

    About CERTANIA:

    Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player is
    created in the field of Testing, Inspection & Certification as well as
    scientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sized
    partners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enables
    entrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-minded
    people, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporate
    culture, brand, and values. For more information, visit https://certania.com/

    Contact:

    MICHAEL MERK | HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS
    +49 172 2977694 | mailto:mmerk@certania.com
    CERTANIA HOLDING GmbH | Loewengrube 18 | 80333 Munich
    +49 89 92334089 | mailto:info@certania.com | http://www.certania.com

