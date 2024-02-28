Munich/Utrecht (ots) - Triskelion has joined CERTANIA, a growing group

specializing in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services. Renowned for

its expertise in accredited laboratory services focused on food safety

compliance, Triskelion leverages CERTANIA's innovative network and expertise.

Both entities share a commitment to scientific excellence, exceptional customer

service and fostering sustainable and inclusive practices.



As an established and independent analytical laboratory with accreditation on a

global scale, TRISKELION plays a leading role in fostering compliance and

transparency within the supply chains of the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and

feed industries. Operating from its modern, state-of-the-art laboratory

headquarters in Utrecht, Triskelion's nearly 80 highly experienced team members

contribute daily to a reputation for superior reliability, quality, and rapid

turnaround, serving over 200 customers, including numerous blue-chip

organizations.





Joining CERTANIA marks a pivotal moment for Triskelion, propelling the companyinto its next stage of development. This strategic move will empower Triskelionto expand its portfolio of analytical and consulting services, emphasizingsafety, quality, and regulatory compliance. This collaboration enablesTriskelion to enhance its leading position by investing in state-of-the-artcompliance services and extending its global reach, providing clients with amore comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of thelife-science industries.Charles Laarhuis, CEO of Triskelion, emphasizes the strategic significance ofthis move: "With our combined expertise and collaboration with other CERTANIApartner companies, we are poised to become an even more credible solutionprovider for our clients. Being part of CERTANIA enables us to invest further inour service portfolio and infrastructure, providing innovative knowledgemanagement tools to navigate the changing regulatory landscape and highlyaccurate analytical methods to ensure compliance with applicable regulations."Karsten Xander, Founder and CEO of CERTANIA, welcomes Triskelion and extends theinvitation to join this unique group to other entrepreneurs and owners ofcompanies in the scientific, laboratory, and compliance services field: "Weprovide an opportunity to put their company into a future-proof structure. It isour fundamental aim to build a group for the long run, where strong partnercompanies flourish, while retaining their identity."CERTANIA's ecosystem provides a platform for mid-sized, knowledge-basedcompanies to thrive under one umbrella, maintaining entrepreneurial freedomwhile benefiting from group resources and support.About TRISKELIONTriskelion, a Contract Research Organization based in The Netherlands,specializes in pharmaceutical, food, feed, and (agro)chemical testing andconsultancy. With over 40 years of expertise in advanced analytical serviceslike nutrient analysis, contaminant analysis, biopharma analysis, and emergencyresponse services, the company is market-leader in combining state-of-the-artanalytical capability with regulatory consultancy services. Triskelion iscommitted to innovation and quality, offering tailored solutions for complex andevolving challenges related to safety & quality regulations. For moreinformation, visit https://www.triskelion.nl/About CERTANIA:Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player iscreated in the field of Testing, Inspection & Certification as well asscientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sizedpartners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enablesentrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-mindedpeople, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporateculture, brand, and values. For more information, visit https://certania.com/