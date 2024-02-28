TRISKELION JOINS CERTANIA / High-performance laboratory in food safety compliance and early-clinical biopharmaceuticals makes the next strategic move (FOTO)
Autor folgen
Munich/Utrecht (ots) - Triskelion has joined CERTANIA, a growing group
specializing in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services. Renowned for
its expertise in accredited laboratory services focused on food safety
compliance, Triskelion leverages CERTANIA's innovative network and expertise.
Both entities share a commitment to scientific excellence, exceptional customer
service and fostering sustainable and inclusive practices.
As an established and independent analytical laboratory with accreditation on a
global scale, TRISKELION plays a leading role in fostering compliance and
transparency within the supply chains of the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and
feed industries. Operating from its modern, state-of-the-art laboratory
headquarters in Utrecht, Triskelion's nearly 80 highly experienced team members
contribute daily to a reputation for superior reliability, quality, and rapid
turnaround, serving over 200 customers, including numerous blue-chip
organizations.
specializing in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services. Renowned for
its expertise in accredited laboratory services focused on food safety
compliance, Triskelion leverages CERTANIA's innovative network and expertise.
Both entities share a commitment to scientific excellence, exceptional customer
service and fostering sustainable and inclusive practices.
As an established and independent analytical laboratory with accreditation on a
global scale, TRISKELION plays a leading role in fostering compliance and
transparency within the supply chains of the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and
feed industries. Operating from its modern, state-of-the-art laboratory
headquarters in Utrecht, Triskelion's nearly 80 highly experienced team members
contribute daily to a reputation for superior reliability, quality, and rapid
turnaround, serving over 200 customers, including numerous blue-chip
organizations.
Joining CERTANIA marks a pivotal moment for Triskelion, propelling the company
into its next stage of development. This strategic move will empower Triskelion
to expand its portfolio of analytical and consulting services, emphasizing
safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. This collaboration enables
Triskelion to enhance its leading position by investing in state-of-the-art
compliance services and extending its global reach, providing clients with a
more comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the
life-science industries.
Charles Laarhuis, CEO of Triskelion, emphasizes the strategic significance of
this move: "With our combined expertise and collaboration with other CERTANIA
partner companies, we are poised to become an even more credible solution
provider for our clients. Being part of CERTANIA enables us to invest further in
our service portfolio and infrastructure, providing innovative knowledge
management tools to navigate the changing regulatory landscape and highly
accurate analytical methods to ensure compliance with applicable regulations."
Karsten Xander, Founder and CEO of CERTANIA, welcomes Triskelion and extends the
invitation to join this unique group to other entrepreneurs and owners of
companies in the scientific, laboratory, and compliance services field: "We
provide an opportunity to put their company into a future-proof structure. It is
our fundamental aim to build a group for the long run, where strong partner
companies flourish, while retaining their identity."
CERTANIA's ecosystem provides a platform for mid-sized, knowledge-based
companies to thrive under one umbrella, maintaining entrepreneurial freedom
while benefiting from group resources and support.
About TRISKELION
Triskelion, a Contract Research Organization based in The Netherlands,
specializes in pharmaceutical, food, feed, and (agro)chemical testing and
consultancy. With over 40 years of expertise in advanced analytical services
like nutrient analysis, contaminant analysis, biopharma analysis, and emergency
response services, the company is market-leader in combining state-of-the-art
analytical capability with regulatory consultancy services. Triskelion is
committed to innovation and quality, offering tailored solutions for complex and
evolving challenges related to safety & quality regulations. For more
information, visit https://www.triskelion.nl/
About CERTANIA:
Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player is
created in the field of Testing, Inspection & Certification as well as
scientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sized
partners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enables
entrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-minded
people, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporate
culture, brand, and values. For more information, visit https://certania.com/
Contact:
MICHAEL MERK | HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS
+49 172 2977694 | mailto:mmerk@certania.com
CERTANIA HOLDING GmbH | Loewengrube 18 | 80333 Munich
+49 89 92334089 | mailto:info@certania.com | http://www.certania.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173633/5723914
OTS: CERTANIA Holding GmbH
into its next stage of development. This strategic move will empower Triskelion
to expand its portfolio of analytical and consulting services, emphasizing
safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. This collaboration enables
Triskelion to enhance its leading position by investing in state-of-the-art
compliance services and extending its global reach, providing clients with a
more comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the
life-science industries.
Charles Laarhuis, CEO of Triskelion, emphasizes the strategic significance of
this move: "With our combined expertise and collaboration with other CERTANIA
partner companies, we are poised to become an even more credible solution
provider for our clients. Being part of CERTANIA enables us to invest further in
our service portfolio and infrastructure, providing innovative knowledge
management tools to navigate the changing regulatory landscape and highly
accurate analytical methods to ensure compliance with applicable regulations."
Karsten Xander, Founder and CEO of CERTANIA, welcomes Triskelion and extends the
invitation to join this unique group to other entrepreneurs and owners of
companies in the scientific, laboratory, and compliance services field: "We
provide an opportunity to put their company into a future-proof structure. It is
our fundamental aim to build a group for the long run, where strong partner
companies flourish, while retaining their identity."
CERTANIA's ecosystem provides a platform for mid-sized, knowledge-based
companies to thrive under one umbrella, maintaining entrepreneurial freedom
while benefiting from group resources and support.
About TRISKELION
Triskelion, a Contract Research Organization based in The Netherlands,
specializes in pharmaceutical, food, feed, and (agro)chemical testing and
consultancy. With over 40 years of expertise in advanced analytical services
like nutrient analysis, contaminant analysis, biopharma analysis, and emergency
response services, the company is market-leader in combining state-of-the-art
analytical capability with regulatory consultancy services. Triskelion is
committed to innovation and quality, offering tailored solutions for complex and
evolving challenges related to safety & quality regulations. For more
information, visit https://www.triskelion.nl/
About CERTANIA:
Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player is
created in the field of Testing, Inspection & Certification as well as
scientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sized
partners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enables
entrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-minded
people, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporate
culture, brand, and values. For more information, visit https://certania.com/
Contact:
MICHAEL MERK | HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS
+49 172 2977694 | mailto:mmerk@certania.com
CERTANIA HOLDING GmbH | Loewengrube 18 | 80333 Munich
+49 89 92334089 | mailto:info@certania.com | http://www.certania.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173633/5723914
OTS: CERTANIA Holding GmbH
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen