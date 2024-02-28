Scout24 presented growth strategy and updated financial framework for 2024-2026 at Capital Markets Day

Investments in product and technology of around EUR 300 million over the past years have positioned Scout24 as the most comprehensive digital platform for agents, seekers, and homeowners

Next level strategic framework centered around merging data and classifieds to enable efficient matchmaking evolving Scout24 beyond a listings marketplace

Expecting continued healthy revenue growth and strong operating leverage for 2024-2026 as the company continues to scale

2024 financial guidance: 9-11% revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin expanding to about 61%

2024-2026 financial guidance framework: high single-digit to low double-digits revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin to reach 63% by 2026

