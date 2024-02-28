Scout24 Unveils Growth Strategy & Updated Financial Framework for 2024-2026 at Capital Day
Scout24, a leading digital platform for real estate and automotive, recently unveiled its growth strategy and financial outlook for 2024-2026 at the Capital Markets Day. The company's strategic framework focuses on merging data and classifieds to revolutionize its operations.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 presented growth strategy and updated financial framework for 2024-2026 at Capital Markets Day
- Investments in product and technology of around EUR 300 million over the past years have positioned Scout24 as the most comprehensive digital platform for agents, seekers, and homeowners
- Next level strategic framework centered around merging data and classifieds to enable efficient matchmaking evolving Scout24 beyond a listings marketplace
- Expecting continued healthy revenue growth and strong operating leverage for 2024-2026 as the company continues to scale
- 2024 financial guidance: 9-11% revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin expanding to about 61%
- 2024-2026 financial guidance framework: high single-digit to low double-digits revenue growth and ooEBITDA margin to reach 63% by 2026
