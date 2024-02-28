PATRIZIA SE's preliminary financial results for FY 2023 are in line with guidance, with an EBITDA of EUR 54.1m, a decrease of 31.5% year-on-year due to market headwinds and reorganization expenses.

The company proposes a sixth consecutive increase in dividends, with a proposed dividend per share increase of 3.0% year-on-year to EUR 0.34.

PATRIZIA's assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 57.3bn, a decline of 3.2% year-on-year, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.

The company has available group liquidity of EUR 291.0m and strong firepower of EUR 3.4bn in its equity-rich funds, offering potential for further growth.

PATRIZIA remains cautiously optimistic for FY 2024, with an EBITDA guidance of between EUR 30.0m - 60.0m and AUM expected in a range between EUR 54.0bn - 60.0bn.

The company has adjusted its dividend policy at the beginning of the 2024 financial year, aiming to offer steadily growing dividends to its shareholders throughout market cycles, backed by its strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.

