FY 2023: PATRIZIA Reports €54.1M EBITDA, Plans 6th Consecutive Dividend Hike, Eyes Optimistic FY 2024
PATRIZIA SE has released its preliminary financial results for FY 2023, revealing an EBITDA of EUR 54.1m, a 31.5% decrease YoY due to market challenges and reorganization costs. Despite this, the company plans a sixth consecutive dividend increase.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
Autor folgen
- PATRIZIA SE's preliminary financial results for FY 2023 are in line with guidance, with an EBITDA of EUR 54.1m, a decrease of 31.5% year-on-year due to market headwinds and reorganization expenses.
- The company proposes a sixth consecutive increase in dividends, with a proposed dividend per share increase of 3.0% year-on-year to EUR 0.34.
- PATRIZIA's assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 57.3bn, a decline of 3.2% year-on-year, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment.
- The company has available group liquidity of EUR 291.0m and strong firepower of EUR 3.4bn in its equity-rich funds, offering potential for further growth.
- PATRIZIA remains cautiously optimistic for FY 2024, with an EBITDA guidance of between EUR 30.0m - 60.0m and AUM expected in a range between EUR 54.0bn - 60.0bn.
- The company has adjusted its dividend policy at the beginning of the 2024 financial year, aiming to offer steadily growing dividends to its shareholders throughout market cycles, backed by its strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 2023 Preliminary figures for the fiscal year with a conference call for investors and analysts., at PATRIZIA is on 29.02.2024.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 8,0950EUR and was down -0,55 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.765,14PKT (-0,81 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,86 %
-6,64 %
-3,92 %
+3,19 %
-30,00 %
-64,51 %
-62,63 %
+37,54 %
-59,60 %
ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.