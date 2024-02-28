Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary Financial Results for FY 2023 & Q4 Released
Bike24 Holding AG has unveiled its preliminary financial figures for the fiscal year 2023 and Q4, revealing a notable year-on-year revenue decrease and a lower than anticipated EBITDA margin.
Autor folgen
- Bike24 Holding AG released preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2023 and Q4 of fiscal year 2023.
- The company experienced a year-on-year change in revenue of -13.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of -1.3% at Group level in fiscal year 2023.
- In Q4 of 2023, the year-on-year change in revenue was -21.8% and the adjusted EBITDA margin was -7.0%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is below the forecast, despite the change in revenue being in line with the forecast.
- The main reason for the lower than expected EBITDA margin is a higher write-down of inventories, which also significantly influenced the Q4 2023 results.
- The final business figures for the 2023 financial year and for Q4 of 2023 will be published as part of the annual report on March 22, 2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Bike24 Holding is on 22.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-7,76 %
-24,39 %
-22,49 %
-1,76 %
-60,14 %
-91,97 %
ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.