SMT Scharf AG: FY 2023 Revenue and Operating Profit Forecast Falls Short
SMT Scharf AG, a prominent German company, anticipates a notable dip in its operating profit for FY 2023, largely due to goodwill impairment losses and adverse currency effects.
- SMT Scharf AG's operating profit for FY 2023 is expected to be EUR 3.6 million, significantly lower than the previous year - The lower operating profit is mainly due to goodwill impairment losses and negative currency effects - Consolidated revenue for FY 2023 is expected to be EUR 73.2 million, slightly below the guidance of EUR 76.0 million - The revenue shortfall is attributed to the postponement of project business revenue to 2024 - Contact for Investor Relations is Thorben Burbach from cometis AG - The company's ISIN is DE000A3DRAE2 and it is listed on various stock exchanges in Germany
