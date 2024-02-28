freenet AG generated EBITDA of half a billion euros for the first time in 2023 and proposed a dividend increase

Group revenues increased by 2.8% to EUR 2,627.3 million, EBITDA grew by 4.5% to EUR 500.2 million, and free cash flow increased by 5.3% to EUR 262.6 million

Proposed dividend amounts to EUR 1.77 per share, up from EUR 1.68 in the previous year

waipu.tv gained 400k net new subscribers in 2023 and saw record growth in Q4 with 134k new subscribers

The 2024 EBITDA guidance leaves room for further increase despite growth investments

The number of subscribers increased by 450.3 thousand to 9,492.7 thousand in 2023, with strong growth in the TV business accounting for almost two thirds of customer growth.

The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 Annual report 2023 of freenet AG, at freenet is on 28.03.2024.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 24,510EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,660EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,61 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.910,35PKT (-0,26 %).





