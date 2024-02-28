Breaking: freenet Hits Record €500M EBITDA, Plans Dividend Boost
In a remarkable financial year 2023, freenet AG not only achieved an EBITDA of half a billion euros for the first time but also proposed a dividend increase. The company saw a surge in group revenues, EBITDA, and free cash flow, alongside a significant rise in subscribers.
- freenet AG generated EBITDA of half a billion euros for the first time in 2023 and proposed a dividend increase
- Group revenues increased by 2.8% to EUR 2,627.3 million, EBITDA grew by 4.5% to EUR 500.2 million, and free cash flow increased by 5.3% to EUR 262.6 million
- Proposed dividend amounts to EUR 1.77 per share, up from EUR 1.68 in the previous year
- waipu.tv gained 400k net new subscribers in 2023 and saw record growth in Q4 with 134k new subscribers
- The 2024 EBITDA guidance leaves room for further increase despite growth investments
- The number of subscribers increased by 450.3 thousand to 9,492.7 thousand in 2023, with strong growth in the TV business accounting for almost two thirds of customer growth.
