Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €186 million for fiscal year 2023, a 31% increase from 2022

The company's adjusted EBITDA also increased by 31% to €62 million, maintaining a 33% margin

Adjusted EBIT increased by 30% to €57 million, with a margin of 31%

Brockhaus Technologies deepened its value chain in the Financial Technologies segment through the acquisition of four external sales agencies, which did not affect the group’s revenue but led to a positive earnings effect

The company had previously forecasted a revenue range of €165 million to €175 million for 2023, but the actual figures exceeded the upper end of the forecast by 6%

The Annual Report 2023, which will contain the final audited figures, will be published on March 28, 2024.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 22,050EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,04 % since publication.





