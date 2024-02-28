Brockhaus Technologies Surpasses Revenue Forecast for 2023 with €186m, Achieves €62m EBITDA
Brockhaus Technologies AG has released its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2023, revealing a robust 31% increase in revenue to €186 million, surpassing its earlier forecast.
Autor folgen
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €186 million for fiscal year 2023, a 31% increase from 2022
- The company's adjusted EBITDA also increased by 31% to €62 million, maintaining a 33% margin
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 30% to €57 million, with a margin of 31%
- Brockhaus Technologies deepened its value chain in the Financial Technologies segment through the acquisition of four external sales agencies, which did not affect the group’s revenue but led to a positive earnings effect
- The company had previously forecasted a revenue range of €165 million to €175 million for 2023, but the actual figures exceeded the upper end of the forecast by 6%
- The Annual Report 2023, which will contain the final audited figures, will be published on March 28, 2024.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 22,050EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,04 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,69 %
0,00 %
-6,00 %
+0,46 %
-6,40 %
-18,93 %
-35,44 %
ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.