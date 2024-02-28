ams-OSRAM AG is reassessing its microLED strategy due to the unexpected cancellation of a cornerstone project

The company expects to record non-cash impairment charges of EUR 600 to 900 million

The company's mid-term structural revenue growth target has been adjusted to 6% to 8%

ams-OSRAM AG expects around EUR 30 to 50 million lower adjusted EBIT for FY2024 due to lower capitalization of R&D expenses and lower subsidies from government funding schemes

The company's cash flow profile is expected to be positively impacted in the next 24 months due to lower CAPEX among other effects

There is no change to the company's first quarter 2024 revenue guidance of EUR 800 to 900 million and adj. EBIT margin range of 4% to 7%.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 2,2960EUR and was down -5,01 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1510EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,32 % since publication.





