ams-OSRAM Rethinks MicroLED Strategy, Adjusts Growth Target, and Boosts Cash Flow
Facing an unexpected project cancellation, ams-OSRAM AG is reevaluating its microLED strategy, anticipating significant non-cash impairment charges and adjustments to its mid-term revenue growth target.
- ams-OSRAM AG is reassessing its microLED strategy due to the unexpected cancellation of a cornerstone project
- The company expects to record non-cash impairment charges of EUR 600 to 900 million
- The company's mid-term structural revenue growth target has been adjusted to 6% to 8%
- ams-OSRAM AG expects around EUR 30 to 50 million lower adjusted EBIT for FY2024 due to lower capitalization of R&D expenses and lower subsidies from government funding schemes
- The company's cash flow profile is expected to be positively impacted in the next 24 months due to lower CAPEX among other effects
- There is no change to the company's first quarter 2024 revenue guidance of EUR 800 to 900 million and adj. EBIT margin range of 4% to 7%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 26.04.2024.
The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 2,2960EUR and was down -5,01 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1510EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,32 % since publication.
