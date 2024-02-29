JULIUS MEINL STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT FOR SMALLHOLDER COFFEE FARMING FAMILIES BY JOINING THE INITIATIVE FOR COFFEE&CLIMATE
Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Premium Viennese coffee brand, Julius Meinl, has
officially joined the initiative for coffee&climate (c&c), marking a significant
milestone in the alliance's ongoing efforts to address the challenges of
smallholder coffee farming families posed by climate change. With a more than
decade-long track record, c&c stands as one of the most resilient networks in
the coffee sustainability landscape, fostering collaboration among private and
public partners to tackle the profound impact of climate change on coffee
production.
As a key player in the coffee market, Julius Meinl's entry in c&c adds
substantial value to the alliance. The company recognizes the urgency of
addressing climate change within the coffee sector. Julius Meinl's commitment
therefore aligns with c&c's overall goal: effective responses to climate change,
increasing resilience, and, ultimately, better livelihoods of smallholder coffee
farming families.
Christina Meinl, a fifth-generation family member, expressed her dedication to
this cause, stating, "As a family business, we have always run our company in a
responsible way, and it is up to us to take an active role in creating and
joining sustainable initiatives that will positively impact the entire coffee
industry. We have always strived to deliver the finest coffee blends to coffee
enthusiasts worldwide and joining the initiative for coffee&climate reinforces
our dedication to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices."
Marcel Loeffler, CEO of the Julius Meinl Group, outlines the commitment of
Julius Meinl: "We aim at spreading Vienna's coffeehouse culture worldwide while
ensuring a more sustainable and fairer future from farmers to consumers. This
encompasses GHG reduction programs and circular economy initiatives and
cumulates in dedicated activities with farmers and local communities in the
origin. The Generations Program in Colombia and Uganda, aimed at promoting best
practices and ensuring sustainable livelihoods, testifies the commitment. The
ultimate goal is to ensure farmers can pass on their knowledge and coffee
cultivations in a meaningful way to their next generations."
Stefan Ruge, c&c Program Manager, emphasizes the significance of this
partnership, stating: "Welcoming Julius Meinl as a new member provides an
opportunity to extend our pro-active and collaborative efforts in addressing
climate change challenges. c&c's primary commitment lies in supporting
smallholder coffee farming families. Collaborating closely with both, these
families and esteemed scientific knowledge partners, we strive to develop
robust, climate-resilient production systems. The purpose is to ensure coffee
sustainability whilst enhancing food security and income diversification in
these communities. With the dedicated support of Julius Meinl, we look forward
to fortifying and expanding these impactful initiatives across our program
regions."
Amid climate change, the coffee sector faces a major threat, requiring close
collaboration for resilient coffee livelihoods and fostering healthy landscapes.
Julius Meinl, as part of c&c, will play a crucial role in this collaborative
effort.
About the initiative for coffee&climate
The initiative for coffee&climate (c&c) is a pre-competitive partnership of
private and public actors. Together they strive to support smallholder coffee
farming families and their communities to effectively respond to climate change,
increase their resilience, and improve their livelihoods.
http://www.coffeeandclimate.org/
About Julius Meinl
Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world
and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family
trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in
sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for
Vienna's leading coffee houses.
Julius Meinl | Premium coffee and tea | Julius Meinl (https://juliusmeinl.com/)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347691/Julius_Meinl_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347692/Julius_Meinl_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347693/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julius-meinl-s
trengthens-commitment-for-smallholder-coffee-farming-families-by-joining-the-ini
tiative-for-coffeeclimate-302072952.html
Contact:
Eugenia Martin,
Julius Meinl Communication,
press@meinl.group,
+43 148 860 15 42
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69183/5724402
OTS: Julius Meinl Deutschland GmbH
