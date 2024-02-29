    checkAd

     JULIUS MEINL STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT FOR SMALLHOLDER COFFEE FARMING FAMILIES BY JOINING THE INITIATIVE FOR COFFEE&CLIMATE

    Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Premium Viennese coffee brand, Julius Meinl, has
    officially joined the initiative for coffee&climate (c&c), marking a significant
    milestone in the alliance's ongoing efforts to address the challenges of
    smallholder coffee farming families posed by climate change. With a more than
    decade-long track record, c&c stands as one of the most resilient networks in
    the coffee sustainability landscape, fostering collaboration among private and
    public partners to tackle the profound impact of climate change on coffee
    production.

    As a key player in the coffee market, Julius Meinl's entry in c&c adds
    substantial value to the alliance. The company recognizes the urgency of
    addressing climate change within the coffee sector. Julius Meinl's commitment
    therefore aligns with c&c's overall goal: effective responses to climate change,
    increasing resilience, and, ultimately, better livelihoods of smallholder coffee
    farming families.

    Christina Meinl, a fifth-generation family member, expressed her dedication to
    this cause, stating, "As a family business, we have always run our company in a
    responsible way, and it is up to us to take an active role in creating and
    joining sustainable initiatives that will positively impact the entire coffee
    industry. We have always strived to deliver the finest coffee blends to coffee
    enthusiasts worldwide and joining the initiative for coffee&climate reinforces
    our dedication to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices."

    Marcel Loeffler, CEO of the Julius Meinl Group, outlines the commitment of
    Julius Meinl: "We aim at spreading Vienna's coffeehouse culture worldwide while
    ensuring a more sustainable and fairer future from farmers to consumers. This
    encompasses GHG reduction programs and circular economy initiatives and
    cumulates in dedicated activities with farmers and local communities in the
    origin. The Generations Program in Colombia and Uganda, aimed at promoting best
    practices and ensuring sustainable livelihoods, testifies the commitment. The
    ultimate goal is to ensure farmers can pass on their knowledge and coffee
    cultivations in a meaningful way to their next generations."

    Stefan Ruge, c&c Program Manager, emphasizes the significance of this
    partnership, stating: "Welcoming Julius Meinl as a new member provides an
    opportunity to extend our pro-active and collaborative efforts in addressing
    climate change challenges. c&c's primary commitment lies in supporting
    smallholder coffee farming families. Collaborating closely with both, these
    families and esteemed scientific knowledge partners, we strive to develop
    robust, climate-resilient production systems. The purpose is to ensure coffee
    sustainability whilst enhancing food security and income diversification in
    these communities. With the dedicated support of Julius Meinl, we look forward
    to fortifying and expanding these impactful initiatives across our program
    regions."

    Amid climate change, the coffee sector faces a major threat, requiring close
    collaboration for resilient coffee livelihoods and fostering healthy landscapes.
    Julius Meinl, as part of c&c, will play a crucial role in this collaborative
    effort.

    About the initiative for coffee&climate

    The initiative for coffee&climate (c&c) is a pre-competitive partnership of
    private and public actors. Together they strive to support smallholder coffee
    farming families and their communities to effectively respond to climate change,
    increase their resilience, and improve their livelihoods.

    http://www.coffeeandclimate.org/

    About Julius Meinl

    Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world
    and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family
    trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in
    sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for
    Vienna's leading coffee houses.

    Julius Meinl | Premium coffee and tea | Julius Meinl (https://juliusmeinl.com/)

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347691/Julius_Meinl_1.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347692/Julius_Meinl_2.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347693/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/julius-meinl-s
    trengthens-commitment-for-smallholder-coffee-farming-families-by-joining-the-ini
    tiative-for-coffeeclimate-302072952.html

    Contact:

    Eugenia Martin,
    Julius Meinl Communication,
    press@meinl.group,
    +43 148 860 15 42

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69183/5724402
    OTS: Julius Meinl Deutschland GmbH


