Nordex Group increased consolidated sales in 2023 to EUR 6.5 billion - Installations increased by 39 percent to 7.3 GW - EBITDA margin reached break-even in 2023 - Order backlog grew to a total of EUR 10.5 billion - Guidance for 2024 includes sales of EUR 7.0 to 7.7 billion with an EBITDA margin of 2.0 to 4.0 percent - Eighth Sustainability Report was published

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nordex is on 29.02.2024.

