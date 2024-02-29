KION Skyrockets in 2023: Doubles EBIT, Margin, and Free Cash Flow
In 2023, KION Group delivered a stellar financial performance, more than doubling its adjusted EBIT and margin, while boasting an impressive free cash flow. The company also set a new record in revenue, reaching €11.434 billion.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION Group reported a strong financial year in 2023, more than doubling its adjusted EBIT and margin with outstanding free cash flow.
- The company achieved a record level revenue of €11.434 billion, up from €11.136 billion in 2022.
- Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €790.5 million, up from €292.4 million in 2022.
- The company's free cash flow was €715.2 million, a significant improvement from €-715.6 million in 2022.
- KION Group proposed a dividend of €0.70 per share for the 2023 financial year, up from €0.19 in 2022.
- Despite a decline in global demand for industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, KION Group increased its profitability and free cash flow in 2023.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Kion Group is on 29.02.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.907,27PKT (-0,27 %).
ISIN:DE000KGX8881WKN:KGX888
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.