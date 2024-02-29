SMA Group Ends 2023 with Robust Q4, Triumphs in Large Scale & Project Solutions
SMA Group has triumphantly closed its 2023 fiscal year, boasting a robust fourth quarter, particularly in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment. The company's sales soared by a staggering 78.6% to €1,904.1 million, a significant leap from the previous year's €1,065.9 million.
- SMA Group reported a successful 2023 fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment.
- The company's sales increased by 78.6% to €1,904.1 million in 2023, up from €1,065.9 million in 2022.
- EBITDA improved from €70.0 million in 2022 to €311.0 million in 2023.
- High demand and normalized delivery situation contributed to the positive development.
- The company's guidance for 2024 includes sales of €1,950 million to €2,220 million and EBITDA between €220 million and €290 million.
- All three segments (Home Solutions, Commercial & Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale & Project Solutions) significantly improved their sales and earnings in 2023.
The next important date, Publication of the 2023 Business Report of the SMA Group, at SMA Solar Technology is on 27.03.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.907,27PKT (-0,27 %).
