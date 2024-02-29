    checkAd

     113  0 Kommentare SMA Group Ends 2023 with Robust Q4, Triumphs in Large Scale & Project Solutions

    SMA Group has triumphantly closed its 2023 fiscal year, boasting a robust fourth quarter, particularly in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment. The company's sales soared by a staggering 78.6% to €1,904.1 million, a significant leap from the previous year's €1,065.9 million.

    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    The next important date, Publication of the 2023 Business Report of the SMA Group, at SMA Solar Technology is on 27.03.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.907,27PKT (-0,27 %).


    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
