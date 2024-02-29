Schott Pharma Kicks Off Fiscal Year 2024 with Strong Start
Kicking off fiscal year 2024 on a high note, SCHOTT Pharma has reported a robust Q1 performance. With revenues reaching EUR 232m, marking an 8% YoY increase, the company is on a promising trajectory.
- SCHOTT Pharma reports a good start to fiscal year 2024 with Q1 revenues of EUR 232m, an increase of 8% year-on-year at constant currencies.
- The company's Q1 2024 EBITDA margin was 27.9% at constant currencies.
- The share of strong-margin high-value solutions (HVS) increased to 53%.
- SCHOTT Pharma confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024.
- The company is focusing on commercializing large volume polymer syringes for wearable injectors and expanding its global production network.
- Based on the strong Q1 2024 results, SCHOTT Pharma expects an organic revenue growth of 9% to 11% and an EBITDA margin approximately at the prior year’s level for the full year.
