SUSS MicroTec Hits 2023 Financial Targets: Preliminary Unaudited Report
SÜSS MicroTec SE, a frontrunner in the semiconductor industry, has released its preliminary financial figures for 2023, marking a historic year of record-breaking order intake and increased sales.
Autor folgen
- SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, reports preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the 2023 financial year.
- The company achieved a new record level of order intake in the 2023 fiscal year, amounting to €420.5 million, with the highest order intake in the company's history in the fourth quarter, worth €139.3 million.
- Sales from continuing operations increased by 17.0% year-on-year to €304.3 million, with the fourth quarter standing out with sales of €101.9 million.
- The gross profit margin from continuing operations reached 34.1%, affected by an unfavorable product mix and expenses to increase production capacity.
- EBIT from continuing operations totalled €27.8 million, €3.7 million below the previous year's figure due to increased expenses for research and development as well as transformation costs.
- Consolidated net income for the 2023 financial year amounted to €4.7 million, a decline due to the result from discontinued operations of €-12.6 million.
The next important date, Preliminary, unaudited annual financial results, at SUESS MicroTec is on 29.02.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.765,97PKT (-0,81 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+5,06 %
+8,45 %
+28,62 %
+54,39 %
+87,27 %
+73,23 %
+292,72 %
+465,73 %
+65,43 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.