SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, reports preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the 2023 financial year.

The company achieved a new record level of order intake in the 2023 fiscal year, amounting to €420.5 million, with the highest order intake in the company's history in the fourth quarter, worth €139.3 million.

Sales from continuing operations increased by 17.0% year-on-year to €304.3 million, with the fourth quarter standing out with sales of €101.9 million.

The gross profit margin from continuing operations reached 34.1%, affected by an unfavorable product mix and expenses to increase production capacity.

EBIT from continuing operations totalled €27.8 million, €3.7 million below the previous year's figure due to increased expenses for research and development as well as transformation costs.

Consolidated net income for the 2023 financial year amounted to €4.7 million, a decline due to the result from discontinued operations of €-12.6 million.

The next important date, Preliminary, unaudited annual financial results, at SUESS MicroTec is on 29.02.2024.

