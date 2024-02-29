Befesa Triumphs with €182m EBITDA Amidst Tough Challenges in 2023
In the face of tough market conditions, Befesa S.A. demonstrated resilience in 2023, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of €182m and a 4% increase in total revenue.
- Befesa S.A. reported €182m adjusted EBITDA for 2023, despite challenging market conditions
- Total revenue for the company increased by 4% to €1,181m in 2023, compared to €1,136m in 2022
- Earnings per share (EPS) for 2023 was €1.45, down from €2.66 in 2022
- The company proposed a dividend of €0.73 per share for 2023, compared to €1.25 in 2022
- Befesa's operating cash flow in 2023 was €117.3 million, down from €137.3 million in 2022
- The company expects strong growth in 2024 as many of the challenges faced in 2023 are expected to subside.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Befesa is on 29.02.2024.
The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 29,75EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.907,27PKT (-0,27 %).
