Befesa S.A. reported €182m adjusted EBITDA for 2023, despite challenging market conditions

Total revenue for the company increased by 4% to €1,181m in 2023, compared to €1,136m in 2022

Earnings per share (EPS) for 2023 was €1.45, down from €2.66 in 2022

The company proposed a dividend of €0.73 per share for 2023, compared to €1.25 in 2022

Befesa's operating cash flow in 2023 was €117.3 million, down from €137.3 million in 2022

The company expects strong growth in 2024 as many of the challenges faced in 2023 are expected to subside.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Befesa is on 29.02.2024.

