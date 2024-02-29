AIXTRON SE reported a 36% year-on-year revenue growth in 2023, driven by strong demand for efficient power electronics based on gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).

The company launched new products G10-AsP and G10-GaN, innovative systems for the efficient production of compound semiconductors, which are already enjoying high demand.

Revenues in 2023 increased by 36% year-on-year to EUR 629.9 million, largely driven by systems for power electronics based on SiC and GaN.

AIXTRON recorded a 50% growth year-on-year in its operating result (EBIT) to EUR 156.8 million in 2023, and the consolidated net profit for the full year 2023 increased by 45% year-on-year to EUR 145.2 million.

The company started the construction of the new AIXTRON Innovation Center at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, investing around EUR 100 million in a new clean room for the development and testing of the next generation of systems.

For the year 2024, the Executive Board expects a further growth in demand for AIXTRON tools, which is expected to lead to further revenue growth in 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at AIXTRON is on 29.02.2024.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 30,75EUR and was down -5,06 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.907,27PKT (-0,27 %).





