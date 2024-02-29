LR Global Holding GmbH successfully refinanced its 2021/2025 bond ahead of schedule, with a new bond placement of EUR 130 million by parent company LR Health & Beauty SE.

The proceeds from the new bond, expected to be around EUR 125 million, will primarily be used for the refinancing of the 2021/2025 bond.

LR Global Holding reported strong sales and earnings for 2023, with sales growing to EUR 276.5 million and EBITDA reaching EUR 31.5 million.

The company plans further expansion of its innovative product portfolio with promising new launches.

Despite adverse currency effects, the company's sales in Q4 2024 were just 2.7% below the previous year's figure, with FY 2023 sales amounting to EUR 276.5 million, an increase of 2.6%.

The company's EBITDA reported for FY 2023 was EUR 31.5 million, slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 31.3 million.

The price of LR Global Holding Unternehmensanleihe 11,033 % bis 02/25 at the time of the news was 102,69EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,60 % since publication.





