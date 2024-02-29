LR Global Holding 11.033% Bond 2025: Successful Refinancing & Strong 2023 Earnings Confirmed
LR Global Holding GmbH has achieved a significant financial milestone by successfully refinancing its 2021/2025 bond ahead of schedule, backed by a new bond placement of EUR 130 million from its parent company, LR Health & Beauty SE.
- LR Global Holding GmbH successfully refinanced its 2021/2025 bond ahead of schedule, with a new bond placement of EUR 130 million by parent company LR Health & Beauty SE.
- The proceeds from the new bond, expected to be around EUR 125 million, will primarily be used for the refinancing of the 2021/2025 bond.
- LR Global Holding reported strong sales and earnings for 2023, with sales growing to EUR 276.5 million and EBITDA reaching EUR 31.5 million.
- The company plans further expansion of its innovative product portfolio with promising new launches.
- Despite adverse currency effects, the company's sales in Q4 2024 were just 2.7% below the previous year's figure, with FY 2023 sales amounting to EUR 276.5 million, an increase of 2.6%.
- The company's EBITDA reported for FY 2023 was EUR 31.5 million, slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 31.3 million.
The price of LR Global Holding Unternehmensanleihe 11,033 % bis 02/25 at the time of the news was 102,69EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,60 % since publication.
