    checkAd

     129  0 Kommentare EVN AG: Exciting Business Growth in Q1 of 2023/24 Unveiled

    EVN AG announces robust Q1 2023/24 performance, attributing success to its diversified business model. Key highlights include significant strides in renewable energy, infrastructure projects, and executive appointments.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • EVN AG reports stable business development in Q1 of 2023/24 due to diversified business model
    • Significant progress in renewable generation expansion with commissioning of two wind parks, increasing renewable generation to 81.8%
    • Investments nearly 20% above previous year as part of energy system transformation
    • Construction of second section of cross-regional drinking water transport pipeline and seventh natural filter plant proceeding as scheduled
    • New Chief Technology Officer Stefan Stallinger and Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Wittmann appointed by Supervisory Board
    • Dividend policy for current financial year confirmed with distribution of at least EUR 0.82 per share.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at EVN is on 29.02.2024.

    The price of EVN at the time of the news was 23,600EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,575EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.


    Lesen Sie auch

    EVN

    -0,21 %
    +4,77 %
    -6,21 %
    -10,56 %
    +15,27 %
    +31,39 %
    +82,40 %
    +121,68 %
    +84,42 %
    ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    EVN AG: Exciting Business Growth in Q1 of 2023/24 Unveiled EVN AG announces robust Q1 2023/24 performance, attributing success to its diversified business model. Key highlights include significant strides in renewable energy, infrastructure projects, and executive appointments.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer