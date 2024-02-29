EVN AG reports stable business development in Q1 of 2023/24 due to diversified business model

Significant progress in renewable generation expansion with commissioning of two wind parks, increasing renewable generation to 81.8%

Investments nearly 20% above previous year as part of energy system transformation

Construction of second section of cross-regional drinking water transport pipeline and seventh natural filter plant proceeding as scheduled

New Chief Technology Officer Stefan Stallinger and Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Wittmann appointed by Supervisory Board

Dividend policy for current financial year confirmed with distribution of at least EUR 0.82 per share.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at EVN is on 29.02.2024.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 23,600EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,575EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.





