London (ots/PRNewswire) -- Deaths caused by terrorism increased by 22% to 8,352, the highest level since2017.- Attacks are more deadly as the number of terrorist incidents fell by 22% to3,350, and number of countries reporting an incident fell to 50.- In 2023, the US accounted for 76% of terrorism-related deaths in Westerndemocracies, amid a 15-year low in incidents.- The epicenter of terrorism has shifted out of the Middle East and into theCentral Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa, which now accounts for over halfof all deaths from terrorism.- Burkina Faso suffered the worst impact from terrorism, with deaths increasingby 68% despite attacks decreasing by 17%.- Iraq recorded the largest improvement in the last decade with deaths fromterrorism falling by 99% since the 2007 peak, to 69 in 2023.- The impact of terrorism has become increasingly concentrated, with tencountries accounting for 87% of total terrorism-related deaths.- Over 90% of terrorist attacks and 98% of terrorism deaths in 2023 occurred inconflict zones, underscoring the strong link between conflict and terrorism.Despite the Hamas attacks of October 7th, the number of terrorist incidents fellin the Middle East, along with North Africa, Europe and North America. Thecentral Sahel region has conclusively overtaken the Middle East as terrorism'sepicentre with Islamic State (IS) and Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen(JNIM), a franchise of Al-Qaeda, being the most active terrorist organisations.The Global Terrorism Index 2024 (GTI) highlights that terrorism remains aserious global threat, with total deaths from terrorism increasing by 22% to8,352 in 2023, now at their highest since 2017. Even when excluding the October7th attacks, deaths would still have increased by 5%. This is despite terroristincidents decreasing by 22% to 3,350, resulting in a 56% increase in the averagenumber of people killed per attack. This is the worst rate in almost ten years.The GTI is produced by the leading international think tank the Institute forEconomics & Peace (IEP) and has been published annually for the last elevenyears. It is the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends and usesmultiple factors to calculate its score, including the number of incidences,fatalities, injuries and hostages, and combines it with conflict andsocio-economic data to provide a holistic picture of terrorism.Terrorism is becoming more concentrated with the number of countries recording adeath from terrorism falling to 41, considerably lower than the peak of 57