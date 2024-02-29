According to Institute for Economics & Peace, Terrorism gets worse as global conflicts drive risk of new wave
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Deaths caused by terrorism increased by 22% to 8,352, the highest level since
2017.
- Attacks are more deadly as the number of terrorist incidents fell by 22% to
3,350, and number of countries reporting an incident fell to 50.
- In 2023, the US accounted for 76% of terrorism-related deaths in Western
democracies, amid a 15-year low in incidents.
- The epicenter of terrorism has shifted out of the Middle East and into the
Central Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa, which now accounts for over half
of all deaths from terrorism.
- Burkina Faso suffered the worst impact from terrorism, with deaths increasing
by 68% despite attacks decreasing by 17%.
- Iraq recorded the largest improvement in the last decade with deaths from
terrorism falling by 99% since the 2007 peak, to 69 in 2023.
- The impact of terrorism has become increasingly concentrated, with ten
countries accounting for 87% of total terrorism-related deaths.
- Over 90% of terrorist attacks and 98% of terrorism deaths in 2023 occurred in
conflict zones, underscoring the strong link between conflict and terrorism.
Despite the Hamas attacks of October 7th, the number of terrorist incidents fell
in the Middle East, along with North Africa, Europe and North America. The
central Sahel region has conclusively overtaken the Middle East as terrorism's
epicentre with Islamic State (IS) and Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen
(JNIM), a franchise of Al-Qaeda, being the most active terrorist organisations.
The Global Terrorism Index 2024 (GTI) highlights that terrorism remains a
serious global threat, with total deaths from terrorism increasing by 22% to
8,352 in 2023, now at their highest since 2017. Even when excluding the October
7th attacks, deaths would still have increased by 5%. This is despite terrorist
incidents decreasing by 22% to 3,350, resulting in a 56% increase in the average
number of people killed per attack. This is the worst rate in almost ten years.
The GTI is produced by the leading international think tank the Institute for
Economics & Peace (IEP) and has been published annually for the last eleven
years. It is the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends and uses
multiple factors to calculate its score, including the number of incidences,
fatalities, injuries and hostages, and combines it with conflict and
socio-economic data to provide a holistic picture of terrorism.
Terrorism is becoming more concentrated with the number of countries recording a
death from terrorism falling to 41, considerably lower than the peak of 57
