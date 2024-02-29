Unveiling 2023 Success: 123fahrschule SE Releases Annual Report
In its 2023 annual report, 123fahrschule SE unveiled a 23.7% surge in turnover and a substantial 66.8% improvement in EBITDA. The company's expansion in professional driver training & education significantly boosted revenue growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
Autor folgen
- 123fahrschule SE published its annual report for the 2023 financial year.
- The company increased its turnover by 23.7% year-over-year to EUR 20,613 thousand.
- EBITDA improved significantly by 66.8% year-over-year to EUR -887 thousand.
- The business segment professional driver training & education provider was significantly expanded, contributing to revenue growth.
- The company will host a live video call on March 11, 2024, to provide an outlook on upcoming legal changes in the area of theory lessons and the use of simulators in driving schools.
- 123fahrschule SE plans to expand to up to 200 locations in the coming years.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.