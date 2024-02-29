Enapter AG Reveals Exciting Financial Forecast for 2024
Enapter AG, a leading energy tech firm specializing in hydrogen generators, has projected its financial outlook for 2024, anticipating sales of EUR 34 million amidst high initial costs for the AEM-Nexus pre-series production.
- Enapter AG has set its financial forecast for the year 2024.
- The company expects sales of EUR 34 million for 2024.
- EBITDA is expected to be between EUR -7 million and EUR -8 million.
- The 2024 financial year is characterized by high up-front costs for the pre-series production of the AEM-Nexus, Enapter's megawatt-class electrolyser.
- Enapter is experiencing very high demand for the AEM-Nexus, with products in the megawatt range now accounting for around 95% of total enquiries.
- Enapter is an energy technology company that manufactures hydrogen generators - electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and drive the energy transition globally.
The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 7,5100EUR and was down -1,05 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,4200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,20 % since publication.
