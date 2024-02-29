Enapter AG has set its financial forecast for the year 2024.

The company expects sales of EUR 34 million for 2024.

EBITDA is expected to be between EUR -7 million and EUR -8 million.

The 2024 financial year is characterized by high up-front costs for the pre-series production of the AEM-Nexus, Enapter's megawatt-class electrolyser.

Enapter is experiencing very high demand for the AEM-Nexus, with products in the megawatt range now accounting for around 95% of total enquiries.

Enapter is an energy technology company that manufactures hydrogen generators - electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and drive the energy transition globally.

The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 7,5100EUR and was down -1,05 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,4200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,20 % since publication.





