    checkAd

     41  0 Kommentare BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST TO PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT LE BRISTOL

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris
    Women's Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after party hosted
    at Le Bristol, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail.

    Olivier Rousteing's closest friends - including global fashion, music, film and
    entertainment notables - danced the night away, celebrating the designer's
    latest collection with a curated selection of JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL
    cocktails.

    WHO: Olivier Rousteing, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Tina Leung, Ashley
    Park, Jordan Hames, Hande Ercel, Paul Forman, and other special guests.

    WHERE: Le Bristol, Paris

    WHEN: Wednesday, 28th February 2024

    Disclaimer: This press release is not directed to France or any other country
    with restrictions related to advertising of alcoholic beverages. The press
    release shall not be published in French media nor be directed at the French
    public. This Press Release must not be translated into French Language. Drink
    responsibly|DrinkIQ.com

    Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal
    purchase age.

    NOTES TO EDITORS

    About Johnnie Walker:

    Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2022),
    enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its
    founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and
    quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie
    Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve,
    Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 21 million cases
    sold annually (IWSR, 2022), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky
    brand in the world.

    About Diageo:

    Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of
    brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker,
    Crown Royal, J?B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas,
    Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

    Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries
    around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE)
    and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our
    people, our brands and performance, visit us at http://www.diageo.com/ . Visit
    Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com
    (http://www.drinkiq.com/) , for information, initiatives and ways to share best
    practice.

    Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

    All imagery available to download here:

    https://we.tl/t-yErXBMUjbQ

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351733/Olivier_Rousteing.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351737/Alessandra_Ambrosio.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351735/Taylor_Hill.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351732/Olivier_Rousteing.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351738/Ashley_Park.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351736/Tina_Leung_Olivier_Rousteing_Ta
    ylor_Hill_Ashley_Park.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323816/4569997/Drinkaware.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/balmain-and-ol
    ivier-rousteing-toast-to-paris-womens-fashion-week-with-a-johnnie-walker-blue-la
    bel-custom-cocktail-at-the-post-show-celebration-at-le-bristol-302076480.html

    Contact:

    For further information please contact - beniamino.muroni@purplepr.com,
    alyssa.wood@purplepr.com +44(0) 2074399888

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/59903/5725279
    OTS: Johnnie Walker


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors


    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST TO PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT LE BRISTOL Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris Women's Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after party hosted at Le Bristol, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail. Olivier Rousteing's closest friends …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer