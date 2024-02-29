BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST TO PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT LE BRISTOL

Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrated their Paris Women's Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 show with an intimate after party hosted at Le Bristol, toasting with a JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL custom cocktail. Olivier Rousteing's closest friends …



