Alzchem Group AG Soars with 32.4% EBITDA Increase to €81.4M, Continues Success Journey
Alzchem Group AG has seen a robust financial performance in FY 2023, with a significant 32.4% surge in EBITDA to EUR 81.4 million, while maintaining steady group sales.
Autor folgen
- Alzchem Group AG reported a 32.4% increase in EBITDA to EUR 81.4 million in fiscal year 2023.
- The company maintained group sales at EUR 540.6 million, almost the same as the previous year's record level.
- The Specialty Chemicals segment recorded a sales growth of 10.9%, offsetting a 15.5% sales decline in the Basics & Intermediates segment.
- The company's net profit grew by 15.1% to EUR 34.8 million, leading to an increase in the Group equity ratio to 38.5%.
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to propose a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024.
- For fiscal year 2024, Alzchem aims to increase Group sales from EUR 540.6 million to around EUR 570 million and Group EBITDA from EUR 81.4 million to around EUR 90 million.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+6,83 %
+14,01 %
+25,85 %
+17,62 %
+46,49 %
+21,22 %
+35,86 %
-1,33 %
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.