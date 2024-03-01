Wienerberger Triumphs with Successful Acquisition of Terreal
In a historic move, Wienerberger AG has successfully concluded its largest acquisition to date, purchasing Terreal. This significant transaction expands Wienerberger's footprint across Europe and North America, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative roofing and solar solutions.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, marking the largest acquisition in the company's history.
- The acquisition includes Terreal's business in France, Italy, Spain, and the USA, as well as Creaton in Germany.
- The transaction is expected to generate additional annual revenues of approximately € 725 million for Wienerberger.
- The acquisition includes 28 production sites and nearly 3,000 Terreal employees who will join Wienerberger.
- The acquisition strengthens Wienerberger's position as a leading provider of innovative roofing and solar solutions in Europe and North America.
- The acquisition is part of Wienerberger's strategy to contribute to climate neutrality and sustainable building construction, as well as to provide affordable housing.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 16.05.2024.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 32,44EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
