Belimo Thrives on Growth Path Amidst Challenging Conditions
Despite challenging economic conditions, Belimo has showcased resilience and growth, delivering impressive results while maintaining a strong focus on its long-term strategy.
- Belimo achieved strong results and continued to deliver on its growth strategy despite complex economic conditions - The Group invested CHF 76.0 million in research and development for building automation field devices - Net sales grew 7.2% in local currencies and 1.4% to CHF 858.8 million - Operating cash flow increased to CHF 157.0 million - The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 8.50 per share at the 2024 Annual General Meeting - Belimo anticipates solid demand for its field devices in 2024, with sales growth expected at the lower end of its guided growth corridor
- Belimo pursued long-term growth strategy, invested in research and development, and achieved strong sales growth
- Net sales increased by 7.2% in local currencies and 1.4% to CHF 858.8 million
- Operating cash flow rose to CHF 157.0 million
- Proposed dividend of CHF 8.50 per share at the 2024 Annual General Meeting
- Belimo anticipates solid demand for field devices in 2024, with sales growth expected at the lower end of its guided corridor
- The Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of CHF 8.50 per share at the 2024 Annual General Meeting
The next important date, Quarterly report, at BELIMO Holding is on 04.03.2024.
ISIN:CH1101098163WKN:A3CUQD
