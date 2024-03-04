Douglas Group Set to Launch IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Douglas Group, a leading player in Europe's premium beauty sector, is set to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move expected to boost its financial flexibility and expedite debt reduction.
- DOUGLAS Group, Europe's leading omnichannel premium beauty destination, plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- The IPO is expected to accelerate the company's debt reduction and increase its financial flexibility.
- The company's CEO, Sander van der Laan, believes the IPO is a logical next step to further capitalize on the European premium beauty market.
- The European premium beauty market, in which DOUGLAS Group is well positioned, is expected to grow by approximately 5.4% to 24.2 billion euros by 2028.
- Proceeds from the newly issued shares and an equity injection from existing shareholders will be used to significantly reduce the Group's debt. The offering could be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
- Following the IPO, CVC Capital Partners and the Kreke family will continue to hold an indirect majority interest in DOUGLAS Group and will not sell any shares at the IPO.
