    checkAd

     337  0 Kommentare Douglas Group Set to Launch IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

    Douglas Group, a leading player in Europe's premium beauty sector, is set to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move expected to boost its financial flexibility and expedite debt reduction.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • DOUGLAS Group, Europe's leading omnichannel premium beauty destination, plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
    • The IPO is expected to accelerate the company's debt reduction and increase its financial flexibility.
    • The company's CEO, Sander van der Laan, believes the IPO is a logical next step to further capitalize on the European premium beauty market.
    • The European premium beauty market, in which DOUGLAS Group is well positioned, is expected to grow by approximately 5.4% to 24.2 billion euros by 2028.
    • Proceeds from the newly issued shares and an equity injection from existing shareholders will be used to significantly reduce the Group's debt. The offering could be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
    • Following the IPO, CVC Capital Partners and the Kreke family will continue to hold an indirect majority interest in DOUGLAS Group and will not sell any shares at the IPO.


    Douglas Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 04/26

    -0,03 %
    -0,02 %
    +0,91 %
    +3,61 %
    +15,87 %
    +2,22 %
    +2,22 %
    +2,22 %
    +2,35 %
    ISIN:XS2326497802WKN:A3H3J7


    Lesen Sie auch





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Douglas Group Set to Launch IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Douglas Group, a leading player in Europe's premium beauty sector, is set to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move expected to boost its financial flexibility and expedite debt reduction.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer