Henkel Reports Remarkable Organic Sales Growth and Earnings Boost in 2023
In 2023, Henkel achieved remarkable organic sales growth and a significant boost in earnings, demonstrating robust financial performance amidst a challenging environment.
- Henkel delivered very strong organic sales growth and significant earnings improvement in 2023 - Sales reached 21.5 billion euros with organic growth of 4.2 percent - Operating profit increased by 10.2 percent to 2.6 billion euros - Earnings per preferred share increased by 20.0 percent at constant exchange rates - Proposed stable dividend of 1.85 euros per preferred share - Outlook for fiscal 2024 includes organic sales growth of 2.0 to 4.0 percent and EBIT margin of 12.0 to 13.5 percent
- Henkel accelerated the implementation of its strategic growth agenda in a challenging environment - The merger of Consumer Brands progressed faster than planned - Adhesive Technologies had a new customer-focused organization - Both business units were strengthened with targeted acquisitions - Sustainability initiatives were driven forward in key areas - The outlook for fiscal 2024 focuses on profitable growth with specific targets for organic sales growth, EBIT margin, and earnings per preferred share.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Henkel VZ is on 04.03.2024.
At this time, the index DAX was at 17.755,50PKT (+0,02 %).
