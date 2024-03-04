    checkAd

     381  0 Kommentare Henkel Reports Remarkable Organic Sales Growth and Earnings Boost in 2023

    In 2023, Henkel achieved remarkable organic sales growth and a significant boost in earnings, demonstrating robust financial performance amidst a challenging environment.

    Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel - dpa
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Henkel delivered very strong organic sales growth and significant earnings improvement in 2023 - Sales reached 21.5 billion euros with organic growth of 4.2 percent - Operating profit increased by 10.2 percent to 2.6 billion euros - Earnings per preferred share increased by 20.0 percent at constant exchange rates - Proposed stable dividend of 1.85 euros per preferred share - Outlook for fiscal 2024 includes organic sales growth of 2.0 to 4.0 percent and EBIT margin of 12.0 to 13.5 percent
    • Henkel accelerated the implementation of its strategic growth agenda in a challenging environment - The merger of Consumer Brands progressed faster than planned - Adhesive Technologies had a new customer-focused organization - Both business units were strengthened with targeted acquisitions - Sustainability initiatives were driven forward in key areas - The outlook for fiscal 2024 focuses on profitable growth with specific targets for organic sales growth, EBIT margin, and earnings per preferred share.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Henkel VZ is on 04.03.2024.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 17.755,50PKT (+0,02 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    Henkel VZ

    +1,04 %
    +0,92 %
    -1,65 %
    -3,12 %
    +1,43 %
    -18,34 %
    -21,43 %
    -9,43 %
    +86,04 %
    ISIN:DE0006048432WKN:604843






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Henkel Reports Remarkable Organic Sales Growth and Earnings Boost in 2023 In 2023, Henkel achieved remarkable organic sales growth and a significant boost in earnings, demonstrating robust financial performance amidst a challenging environment.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer