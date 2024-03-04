Delivery Hero Secures Funding to Expand Term Facilities & Buy Convertible Bonds
Delivery Hero SE is embarking on a strategic financing transaction to enhance its existing term facilities and secure additional ones. This move is aimed at improving the company's financial terms, extending its debt maturity, and reducing its debt cost.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Autor folgen
- Delivery Hero SE is launching a financing transaction to extend its existing term facilities and raise additional term facilities
- The transaction aims to amend the terms of Delivery Hero's existing term facilities in the company's favor, extend the maturity from August 2027 to December 2029, and lower the cost of debt
- Delivery Hero plans to use at least EUR 300 million of the Add-on Term Facilities to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds
- Any remaining amount from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds
- The company intends to launch a tender offer to partially repurchase for cash the 2025 bonds and the 2026 bonds
- Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2024 guidance, expecting GMV growth of 7-9% YoY, Total Segment Revenue growth of 15-17% YoY, an adj. EBITDA of EUR 725-775 million, and a positive Free Cash Flow.
The next important date, Morgan Stanley US Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, at Delivery Hero is on 07.03.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.128,48PKT (+0,88 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+8,10 %
+6,58 %
+35,92 %
-22,11 %
-38,14 %
-77,28 %
-32,90 %
-16,78 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.