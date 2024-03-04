Delivery Hero SE is launching a financing transaction to extend its existing term facilities and raise additional term facilities

The transaction aims to amend the terms of Delivery Hero's existing term facilities in the company's favor, extend the maturity from August 2027 to December 2029, and lower the cost of debt

Delivery Hero plans to use at least EUR 300 million of the Add-on Term Facilities to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds

Any remaining amount from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds

The company intends to launch a tender offer to partially repurchase for cash the 2025 bonds and the 2026 bonds

Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2024 guidance, expecting GMV growth of 7-9% YoY, Total Segment Revenue growth of 15-17% YoY, an adj. EBITDA of EUR 725-775 million, and a positive Free Cash Flow.

The next important date, Morgan Stanley US Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, at Delivery Hero is on 07.03.2024.

