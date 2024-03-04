Delivery Hero has launched a financing transaction to optimize its capital structure

The transaction aims to extend Delivery Hero’s existing EUR 1.1 billion equivalent term facilities and raise approximately EUR 500 million equivalent in add-on term facilities

The transaction is also intended to extend the maturity of existing term facilities from August 2027 to December 2029 and lower the term loan cost of debt

At least EUR 300 million of the Add-on Term Facilities will be used to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds

Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2024 guidance, expecting GMV growth of 7-9% YoY and Total Segment Revenue growth of 15-17% YoY in constant currency and excluding hyperinflationary accounting.

The next important date, Morgan Stanley US Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference, at Delivery Hero is on 07.03.2024.

