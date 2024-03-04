Delivery Hero Unveils Financing Deal to Boost Capital Structure
Delivery Hero, a leading global food delivery platform, has initiated a strategic financing transaction aimed at optimizing its capital structure. The move is set to extend its existing term facilities, lower debt costs, and support future growth.
- Delivery Hero has launched a financing transaction to optimize its capital structure
- The transaction aims to extend Delivery Hero’s existing EUR 1.1 billion equivalent term facilities and raise approximately EUR 500 million equivalent in add-on term facilities
- The transaction is also intended to extend the maturity of existing term facilities from August 2027 to December 2029 and lower the term loan cost of debt
- At least EUR 300 million of the Add-on Term Facilities will be used to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026
- The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds
- Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2024 guidance, expecting GMV growth of 7-9% YoY and Total Segment Revenue growth of 15-17% YoY in constant currency and excluding hyperinflationary accounting.
ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4
