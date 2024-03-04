Phagenesis, a medical device company specializing in the treatment of swallowing disorders, successfully closes a $42M Series D financing round led by EQT Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management
Manchester, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which
has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing
dysfunction, has closed a $42M Series D financing all equity investment round.
The combined European and United States investment syndicate was led by EQT Life
Sciences, and co-led by Sectoral, with new investors British Patient Capital,
Northern Gritstone and Aphelion/Cardeation Capital also joining the round. This
substantial investment reflects their recognition of the transformative
potential of Phagenesis' cutting-edge therapy, Phagenyx®.
The Phagenyx® neurostimulation system targets and restores the neurological
components of swallowing coordination and control that are disrupted due to
brain injury (including stroke) or because of prolonged mechanical ventilation.
Patients with swallowing dysfunction (dysphagia) are unable to safely or
effectively eat, drink, or manage their own saliva. Dysphagia can often lead to
life threatening complications such as pneumonia and is also associated with
substantially higher healthcare costs.
With the recent approval of Phagenyx® by the FDA in the United States, the
investment is primarily intended to support commercialization in the United
States and deepen penetration in Europe. It will also support clinical trials,
regulatory activities, as well as research and development of pipeline products.
"This investment from a highly experienced international investor syndicate will
accelerate access to and adoption of our therapy," said Reinhard Krickl, CEO of
Phagenesis. "We will invest in exceptional talent to scale up our customer
outreach and to support passionate clinicians who want to bring our therapy to
those who need it. Our novel and proven therapy can help the millions of
patients every year who suffer from swallowing disorders."
Drew Burdon, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: "Dysphagia is a severe medical
condition that affects countless patients in hospital. It can increase hospital
length of stay, the risk of complications, and lengthens recovery time. The
Phagenyx System demonstrates significant reductions in hospital length of stay,
with a corresponding and substantial reduction in healthcare costs, as evidenced
by the Company's strong portfolio of high-quality clinical studies. This is
strongly aligned with EQT's Health Economics strategy of transforming
cutting-edge scientific innovation into impactful and cost-effective healthcare
solutions. We're excited to support the next phase of Phagenesis' journey."
Michael Sjöström , Co-Founder and Partner at Sectoral Asset Management, added, "
Dysphagia associated complications are known to substantially increase
