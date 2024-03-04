    checkAd

     137  0 Kommentare Phagenesis, a medical device company specializing in the treatment of swallowing disorders, successfully closes a $42M Series D financing round led by EQT Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Manchester, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which
    has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing
    dysfunction, has closed a $42M Series D financing all equity investment round.
    The combined European and United States investment syndicate was led by EQT Life
    Sciences, and co-led by Sectoral, with new investors British Patient Capital,
    Northern Gritstone and Aphelion/Cardeation Capital also joining the round. This
    substantial investment reflects their recognition of the transformative
    potential of Phagenesis' cutting-edge therapy, Phagenyx®.

    The Phagenyx® neurostimulation system targets and restores the neurological
    components of swallowing coordination and control that are disrupted due to
    brain injury (including stroke) or because of prolonged mechanical ventilation.
    Patients with swallowing dysfunction (dysphagia) are unable to safely or
    effectively eat, drink, or manage their own saliva. Dysphagia can often lead to
    life threatening complications such as pneumonia and is also associated with
    substantially higher healthcare costs.

    With the recent approval of Phagenyx® by the FDA in the United States, the
    investment is primarily intended to support commercialization in the United
    States and deepen penetration in Europe. It will also support clinical trials,
    regulatory activities, as well as research and development of pipeline products.

    "This investment from a highly experienced international investor syndicate will
    accelerate access to and adoption of our therapy," said Reinhard Krickl, CEO of
    Phagenesis. "We will invest in exceptional talent to scale up our customer
    outreach and to support passionate clinicians who want to bring our therapy to
    those who need it. Our novel and proven therapy can help the millions of
    patients every year who suffer from swallowing disorders."

    Drew Burdon, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: "Dysphagia is a severe medical
    condition that affects countless patients in hospital. It can increase hospital
    length of stay, the risk of complications, and lengthens recovery time. The
    Phagenyx System demonstrates significant reductions in hospital length of stay,
    with a corresponding and substantial reduction in healthcare costs, as evidenced
    by the Company's strong portfolio of high-quality clinical studies. This is
    strongly aligned with EQT's Health Economics strategy of transforming
    cutting-edge scientific innovation into impactful and cost-effective healthcare
    solutions. We're excited to support the next phase of Phagenesis' journey."

    Michael Sjöström , Co-Founder and Partner at Sectoral Asset Management, added, "
    Dysphagia associated complications are known to substantially increase
    Seite 1 von 2


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Phagenesis, a medical device company specializing in the treatment of swallowing disorders, successfully closes a $42M Series D financing round led by EQT Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing dysfunction, has closed a $42M Series D financing all equity investment round. The combined European and United States investment …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer