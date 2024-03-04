Manchester, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Phagenesis, a pioneering UK company which

has developed a revolutionary neurostimulation system to treat swallowing

dysfunction, has closed a $42M Series D financing all equity investment round.

The combined European and United States investment syndicate was led by EQT Life

Sciences, and co-led by Sectoral, with new investors British Patient Capital,

Northern Gritstone and Aphelion/Cardeation Capital also joining the round. This

substantial investment reflects their recognition of the transformative

potential of Phagenesis' cutting-edge therapy, Phagenyx®.



The Phagenyx® neurostimulation system targets and restores the neurological

components of swallowing coordination and control that are disrupted due to

brain injury (including stroke) or because of prolonged mechanical ventilation.

Patients with swallowing dysfunction (dysphagia) are unable to safely or

effectively eat, drink, or manage their own saliva. Dysphagia can often lead to

life threatening complications such as pneumonia and is also associated with

substantially higher healthcare costs.







investment is primarily intended to support commercialization in the United

States and deepen penetration in Europe. It will also support clinical trials,

regulatory activities, as well as research and development of pipeline products.



"This investment from a highly experienced international investor syndicate will

accelerate access to and adoption of our therapy," said Reinhard Krickl, CEO of

Phagenesis. "We will invest in exceptional talent to scale up our customer

outreach and to support passionate clinicians who want to bring our therapy to

those who need it. Our novel and proven therapy can help the millions of

patients every year who suffer from swallowing disorders."



Drew Burdon, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: "Dysphagia is a severe medical

condition that affects countless patients in hospital. It can increase hospital

length of stay, the risk of complications, and lengthens recovery time. The

Phagenyx System demonstrates significant reductions in hospital length of stay,

with a corresponding and substantial reduction in healthcare costs, as evidenced

by the Company's strong portfolio of high-quality clinical studies. This is

strongly aligned with EQT's Health Economics strategy of transforming

cutting-edge scientific innovation into impactful and cost-effective healthcare

solutions. We're excited to support the next phase of Phagenesis' journey."



Michael Sjöström , Co-Founder and Partner at Sectoral Asset Management, added, "

