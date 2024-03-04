Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Highlights Infosys' commitment to businessintegrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programsInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader innext-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it hasreceived The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dworldsmostethicalcompanies.com%26u%3DaHR0cHM6Ly93b3JsZHNtb3N0ZXRoaWNhbGNvbXBhbmllcy5jb20vaG9ub3JlZXM%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DTUZybzMzOWROa0h3MjhMOXRIY0ZuM0hVdEtoRTJBSEV0WEdpUzBUY0RmTT0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005bfe942e9d11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0R01lz_meg&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc367df6f1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863822773%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2BQBIao4BSlqaghuSRMfOGhoUAu3YQhfHM9moPDyNyrg%3D&reserved=0) ®recognition by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dethisphere.com%26u%3DaHR0cHM6Ly9ldGhpc3BoZXJlLmNvbS8%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DUVNaUit3QThUVjZmRkF3Sk9EQ1FLSHdRazREcng1UUg5SGdIR1M0RFdXbz0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005bfe942e9d11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0R01lz_meg&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc367df6f1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863830095%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tKVjlQBrxhwXEpHPkNSGANnTlNJWy7HWAX87ZQ88Jv4%3D&reserved=0) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical businesspractices.Infosys has received the recognition for the fourth consecutive year and is oneof the 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Infosys has becomeone of three companies in India, and one of six companies globally, in thesoftware and services industry, to receive this accolade. The World's MostEthical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary EthicsQuotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture ofethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics andcompliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that supporta strong value chain.