Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Autor folgen
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Highlights Infosys' commitment to business
integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
received The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://apc01.safelinks.protec
tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dwor
ldsmostethicalcompanies.com%26u%3DaHR0cHM6Ly93b3JsZHNtb3N0ZXRoaWNhbGNvbXBhbmllcy
5jb20vaG9ub3JlZXM%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DTUZybzMzOWROa0
h3MjhMOXRIY0ZuM0hVdEtoRTJBSEV0WEdpUzBUY0RmTT0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005bfe942e9d
11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0R01lz_meg
&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc367df6f1%
7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863822773%7CUnknown%7CTWFp
bGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7
C%7C%7C&sdata=%2BQBIao4BSlqaghuSRMfOGhoUAu3YQhfHM9moPDyNyrg%3D&reserved=0) ®
recognition by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=h
ttps%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dethisphere.com%26u%3DaHR0c
HM6Ly9ldGhpc3BoZXJlLmNvbS8%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DUVNaU
it3QThUVjZmRkF3Sk9EQ1FLSHdRazREcng1UUg5SGdIR1M0RFdXbz0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005
bfe942e9d11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0
R01lz_meg&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc
367df6f1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863830095%7CUnkno
wn%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0
%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tKVjlQBrxhwXEpHPkNSGANnTlNJWy7HWAX87ZQ88Jv4%3D&reserved=0
) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business
practices.
Infosys has received the recognition for the fourth consecutive year and is one
of the 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Infosys has become
one of three companies in India, and one of six companies globally, in the
software and services industry, to receive this accolade. The World's Most
Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics
Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support
a strong value chain.
integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
received The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://apc01.safelinks.protec
tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dwor
ldsmostethicalcompanies.com%26u%3DaHR0cHM6Ly93b3JsZHNtb3N0ZXRoaWNhbGNvbXBhbmllcy
5jb20vaG9ub3JlZXM%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DTUZybzMzOWROa0
h3MjhMOXRIY0ZuM0hVdEtoRTJBSEV0WEdpUzBUY0RmTT0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005bfe942e9d
11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0R01lz_meg
&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc367df6f1%
7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863822773%7CUnknown%7CTWFp
bGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7
C%7C%7C&sdata=%2BQBIao4BSlqaghuSRMfOGhoUAu3YQhfHM9moPDyNyrg%3D&reserved=0) ®
recognition by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=h
ttps%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dethisphere.com%26u%3DaHR0c
HM6Ly9ldGhpc3BoZXJlLmNvbS8%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DUVNaU
it3QThUVjZmRkF3Sk9EQ1FLSHdRazREcng1UUg5SGdIR1M0RFdXbz0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005
bfe942e9d11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0
R01lz_meg&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc
367df6f1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863830095%7CUnkno
wn%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0
%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tKVjlQBrxhwXEpHPkNSGANnTlNJWy7HWAX87ZQ88Jv4%3D&reserved=0
) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business
practices.
Infosys has received the recognition for the fourth consecutive year and is one
of the 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Infosys has become
one of three companies in India, and one of six companies globally, in the
software and services industry, to receive this accolade. The World's Most
Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics
Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support
a strong value chain.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen