    checkAd

     121  0 Kommentare Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fourth Consecutive Year

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Highlights Infosys' commitment to business
    integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
    next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
    received The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies (https://apc01.safelinks.protec
    tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dwor
    ldsmostethicalcompanies.com%26u%3DaHR0cHM6Ly93b3JsZHNtb3N0ZXRoaWNhbGNvbXBhbmllcy
    5jb20vaG9ub3JlZXM%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DTUZybzMzOWROa0
    h3MjhMOXRIY0ZuM0hVdEtoRTJBSEV0WEdpUzBUY0RmTT0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005bfe942e9d
    11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0R01lz_meg
    &data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc367df6f1%
    7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863822773%7CUnknown%7CTWFp
    bGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7
    C%7C%7C&sdata=%2BQBIao4BSlqaghuSRMfOGhoUAu3YQhfHM9moPDyNyrg%3D&reserved=0) ®
    recognition by Ethisphere (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=h
    ttps%3A%2F%2Fus-east-2.protection.sophos.com%2F%3Fd%3Dethisphere.com%26u%3DaHR0c
    HM6Ly9ldGhpc3BoZXJlLmNvbS8%3D%26i%3DNWQ3OTVjNTFlMjliZmExMTFhMzUwYTRj%26t%3DUVNaU
    it3QThUVjZmRkF3Sk9EQ1FLSHdRazREcng1UUg5SGdIR1M0RFdXbz0%3D%26h%3D63923f94e8564005
    bfe942e9d11f6b27%26s%3DAVNPUEhUT0NFTkNSWVBUSVaOU3_PSCZ_LV6jiF2SVak-m-zAp70vlrAC0
    R01lz_meg&data=05%7C02%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7Cf4019aed90254f1d9a0108dc
    367df6f1%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638445161863830095%7CUnkno
    wn%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0
    %3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tKVjlQBrxhwXEpHPkNSGANnTlNJWy7HWAX87ZQ88Jv4%3D&reserved=0
    ) , a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business
    practices.

    Infosys has received the recognition for the fourth consecutive year and is one
    of the 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Infosys has become
    one of three companies in India, and one of six companies globally, in the
    software and services industry, to receive this accolade. The World's Most
    Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics
    Quotient®, a questionnaire covering 240 different proof points on the culture of
    ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and
    compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support
    a strong value chain.
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Ethisphere recognizes Infosys among 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the Fourth Consecutive Year Highlights Infosys' commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer