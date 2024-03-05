Unveiling the Business Landscape of 2023: A Comprehensive Overview
In the fiscal year 2023, Forbo Holding AG faced a minor dip in net sales and operating profit due to unfavorable currency impacts and reduced demand. However, the company saw a slight uptick in Group profit and a substantial surge in free cash flow.
- Forbo Holding AG reported a slight decline in net sales in local currencies for the business year 2023, with a decrease of 2.9% due to adverse currency effects.
- The company's operating profit was impacted by lower demand and adverse currency effects, decreasing by 2.0% to CHF 129.9 million.
- Despite these challenges, the Group profit was slightly higher than the previous year at CHF 102.3 million, a 0.9% increase.
- Forbo also reported a significant increase in free cash flow, more than doubling to CHF 115.9 million.
- The company implemented measures to improve profitability and efficiency, including adapting operating structures to lower volumes, reducing inventories, and implementing necessary sales price increases.
- Forbo plans to propose a dividend of CHF 25 per share at the Ordinary General Meeting, representing an increase of 9% and a payout ratio of 34%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Forbo Holding is on 05.03.2024.
ISIN:CH0003541510WKN:871047
