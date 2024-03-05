Redcare Pharmacy N.V. completed a record year with a growth of 49% and an adjusted EBITDA margin increase of 3.7pp to 3%.

Total group sales reached EUR 1.8 billion, a 49% increase from the previous year. Non-Rx sales were EUR 1.3 billion, up 25% from the previous year.

The company saw major improvements in both DACH and International segments, with a free cash flow of EUR 8M, up 91M from the previous year.

The number of active customers increased by 1.5M to 10.8M at the end of the year.

Electronic prescriptions (e-Rx) are set to become the nationwide standard in Germany.

The full-year guidance for 2024 expects a continuation of fast sales growth (30-40%) and solidly positive margins (adjusted EBITDA 2-4%).

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 05.03.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.983,98PKT (-0,55 %).






