Redcare Pharmacy Shatters Records: 49% Growth, 3.7pp EBITDA Margin Increase, Achieves All Targets
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has celebrated a landmark year, with a staggering 49% growth and a 3.7pp increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 3%. The company's total sales skyrocketed to a whopping EUR 1.8 billion, marking a 49% surge from the previous year.
- Redcare Pharmacy N.V. completed a record year with a growth of 49% and an adjusted EBITDA margin increase of 3.7pp to 3%.
- Total group sales reached EUR 1.8 billion, a 49% increase from the previous year. Non-Rx sales were EUR 1.3 billion, up 25% from the previous year.
- The company saw major improvements in both DACH and International segments, with a free cash flow of EUR 8M, up 91M from the previous year.
- The number of active customers increased by 1.5M to 10.8M at the end of the year.
- Electronic prescriptions (e-Rx) are set to become the nationwide standard in Germany.
- The full-year guidance for 2024 expects a continuation of fast sales growth (30-40%) and solidly positive margins (adjusted EBITDA 2-4%).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 05.03.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.983,98PKT (-0,55 %).
