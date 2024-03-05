Dormakaba Achieves 3.9% Organic Growth and Notable Margin Boost
In the first half of fiscal year 2023/24, dormakaba Holding AG has demonstrated strong performance with a 3.9% organic sales growth. Despite a slight dip in net sales, the company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.7%.
- dormakaba Holding AG reported organic sales growth of 3.9% for the first half of the financial year 2023/24
- The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.7% to CHF 200.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.6%
- Net sales were CHF 1,376.5 million, a decrease of 3.0% due to a negative currency translation effect
- Net profit was CHF 48.5 million, including restatement in compliance with the Swiss Accounting and Reporting Recommendations on Consolidated Financial Statements
- Cash generated from operations increased to CHF 146.0 million due to improvements in net working capital
- The outlook for the full financial year 2023/24 remains unchanged.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 05.03.2024.
