Lindt & Spruengli Soars with Double-Digit Organic Sales Growth, Boosts Margins
In 2023, Lindt & Sprüngli demonstrated a strong financial performance, reporting a significant organic sales growth and an increase in operating profit, despite facing challenges in the global chocolate market.
- Lindt & Sprüngli reported double-digit organic sales growth of +10.3% to CHF 5.20 billion in 2023
- Operating profit (EBIT) margin increased from 15.0% to 15.6%, reaching CHF 813.1 million
- Net income increased by +17.9% to CHF 671.4 million; excluding one-time tax impact, it would have been CHF 601.7 million
- Free cash flow was reported at CHF 476.8 million
- Dividend increased by CHF 100 to CHF 1,400 per registered share and by CHF 10 to CHF 140 per participation certificate
- Lindt & Sprüngli achieved robust organic growth despite a slowdown in the global chocolate market, with most of the growth attributable to price increases due to higher raw material prices and inflationary pressure on other cost items.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 05.03.2024.
The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 111.600,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 111.500,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
