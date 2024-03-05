Schaeffler Stocks Soar as Group Boosts Profitability in 2023
"Experiencing a robust financial year, Schaeffler Group reported a 5.8% surge in revenue, EBIT margin improvements, and promising future plans including a merger with Vitesco Technologies."
- Schaeffler Group revenue increased by 5.8% at constant currency to 16.3 billion euros - EBIT before special items improved to 1,187 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 7.3% - Automotive Technologies division significantly improved EBIT margin before special items - Proposed dividend of 0.45 euros per common non-voting share - Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities was 421 million euros, better than guidance - Guidance for 2024 reflects planned merger with Vitesco Technologies, expecting considerable revenue growth
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Schaeffler is on 05.03.2024.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,4800EUR and was down -1,26 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,4500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.747,42PKT (-0,19 %).
