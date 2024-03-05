Tokyo, Japan (ots) - - Immersive exhibition invites visitors to discover the

country's past, present and future



- NUSSLI, LAVA, and insglück collaborate for ambitious project



The architecture and exhibition of the Kuwait Pavilion at the upcoming World

Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan were unveiled to the public today at a ceremony in

Tokyo, Japan. Attended by distinguished guests from politics, business, media

and society, the State of Kuwait and the partner companies involved in the

project provided an in-depth view of the ambitious undertaking.





"We are pleased and honored to unveil the State of Kuwait's pavilion at Expo2025 Osaka. It will serve to forge bridges of friendship and solidarity betweenKuwait and Japan, as well as among all nations around the world," says SalemAl-Watyan, Commissioner General of the State of Kuwait for Expo 2025 Osaka."Fifty-four years ago, Kuwait was one of only four Arab nations present at Expo1970 in Osaka. Since then, significant milestones in bilateral cooperation,partnership, and solidarity between Kuwait and Japan have been reached."Al-Watyan clarified that the working teams, starting from the executive team,the technical team, the content creation team, the media campaign team, and thecoordination and follow-up team, are working with the Expo management and incooperation with the main partner NUSSLI to prepare, equip and implement thismajor event.The Kuwait pavilion's exhibition will showcase how the country is striving for asustainable future for its people and fostering its global standing through adiversified economy and focused national development. Often referred to as alighthouse of culture and a beacon of tolerance for its contributions to Arabculture, arts and social work, Kuwait will present itself as a VisionaryLighthouse that lights up the Gulf region and is recognized globally. "Weeagerly anticipate the completion of our preparations to welcome visitors in2025, with the aim of strengthening the close ties between the people of Kuwaitand Japan, as well as fostering connections with people from around the world,"Al-Watyan concludes.Proven Expertise for Ambitious ProjectNUSSLI, as an expert in the construction of country pavilions, is building theKuwait pavilion as total contractor. With its ninth Expo participation, thecompany is drawing on extensive expertise in all aspects of nationalpresentations and, in particular, with Expo pavilions."The architectural concept with its unusual shapes and materials and theextraordinary combination of tradition and high-tech in the exhibition are acomplex undertaking," Harald Dosch, Director Business Development of NUSSLI