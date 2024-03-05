A Visionary Lighthouse
Kuwait's Expo 2025 Osaka Pavilion Presents Country's Past, Present and Future (FOTO)
Tokyo, Japan (ots) - - Immersive exhibition invites visitors to discover the
country's past, present and future
- NUSSLI, LAVA, and insglück collaborate for ambitious project
The architecture and exhibition of the Kuwait Pavilion at the upcoming World
Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan were unveiled to the public today at a ceremony in
Tokyo, Japan. Attended by distinguished guests from politics, business, media
and society, the State of Kuwait and the partner companies involved in the
project provided an in-depth view of the ambitious undertaking.
"We are pleased and honored to unveil the State of Kuwait's pavilion at Expo
2025 Osaka. It will serve to forge bridges of friendship and solidarity between
Kuwait and Japan, as well as among all nations around the world," says Salem
Al-Watyan, Commissioner General of the State of Kuwait for Expo 2025 Osaka.
"Fifty-four years ago, Kuwait was one of only four Arab nations present at Expo
1970 in Osaka. Since then, significant milestones in bilateral cooperation,
partnership, and solidarity between Kuwait and Japan have been reached."
Al-Watyan clarified that the working teams, starting from the executive team,
the technical team, the content creation team, the media campaign team, and the
coordination and follow-up team, are working with the Expo management and in
cooperation with the main partner NUSSLI to prepare, equip and implement this
major event.
The Kuwait pavilion's exhibition will showcase how the country is striving for a
sustainable future for its people and fostering its global standing through a
diversified economy and focused national development. Often referred to as a
lighthouse of culture and a beacon of tolerance for its contributions to Arab
culture, arts and social work, Kuwait will present itself as a Visionary
Lighthouse that lights up the Gulf region and is recognized globally. "We
eagerly anticipate the completion of our preparations to welcome visitors in
2025, with the aim of strengthening the close ties between the people of Kuwait
and Japan, as well as fostering connections with people from around the world,"
Al-Watyan concludes.
Proven Expertise for Ambitious Project
NUSSLI, as an expert in the construction of country pavilions, is building the
Kuwait pavilion as total contractor. With its ninth Expo participation, the
company is drawing on extensive expertise in all aspects of national
presentations and, in particular, with Expo pavilions.
"The architectural concept with its unusual shapes and materials and the
extraordinary combination of tradition and high-tech in the exhibition are a
complex undertaking," Harald Dosch, Director Business Development of NUSSLI
