Nabaltec AG Overcomes Economic Slump, Posts 9.1% EBIT Margin in 2023, Eyes Growth in 2024
Despite a challenging economic climate, Nabaltec AG demonstrated resilience in 2023, posting an EBIT margin of 9.1% and revenues of EUR 200.1 million.
Autor folgen
- Nabaltec AG achieved an EBIT margin of 9.1% in 2023 despite weak economic demand.
- The company's revenues were EUR 200.1 million in 2023, down from EUR 218.8 million in 2022.
- The preliminary operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 18.3 million.
- The company expects slight growth in 2024, with revenues slightly above the previous year's level and an EBIT margin in a range of 7% to 9%.
- In the "Functional Fillers" product segment, the company made revenues of EUR 142.3 million in 2023, a decrease of 3.9% from the previous year.
- In the "Specialty Alumina" product segment, Nabaltec earned revenues of EUR 57.8 million in 2023, down 18.5% from the previous year.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 25.04.2024.
The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 13,225EUR and was down -1,67 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,38 %
-9,41 %
-19,25 %
-12,75 %
-50,94 %
-57,38 %
-51,67 %
+18,54 %
+664,71 %
ISIN:DE000A0KPPR7WKN:A0KPPR
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.