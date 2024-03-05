Nabaltec AG achieved an EBIT margin of 9.1% in 2023 despite weak economic demand.

The company's revenues were EUR 200.1 million in 2023, down from EUR 218.8 million in 2022.

The preliminary operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 18.3 million.

The company expects slight growth in 2024, with revenues slightly above the previous year's level and an EBIT margin in a range of 7% to 9%.

In the "Functional Fillers" product segment, the company made revenues of EUR 142.3 million in 2023, a decrease of 3.9% from the previous year.

In the "Specialty Alumina" product segment, Nabaltec earned revenues of EUR 57.8 million in 2023, down 18.5% from the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Nabaltec is on 25.04.2024.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 13,225EUR and was down -1,67 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.





