    checkAd

    nShift  113  0 Kommentare Delivery management holds the keys to customer conversions and retention

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases four strategies to increase
    conversions and revenue in online and multi-channel retail

    Continued ecommerce growth is likely to lead to lower customer loyalty and
    increased cart-abandonment rates. Brands need to double down on the customer
    experience to maintain market share, claims nShift , the global leader in parcel
    delivery management software.

    While the ecommerce market continues to grow at pace, companies may be
    struggling to seize their share of the ever-expanding opportunity.1 According to
    some studies, ecommerce cart abandonment rates have exceeded 70%, with consumers
    more willing than ever to shop around for a better deal and experience. This
    accords with further research that indicates customer loyalty to brands
    plummeted by 14% over the course of 2023.2

    To help online and multi-channel retailers boost their profits, nShift has
    released a list of four strategies to increase conversions and grow revenue:

    1. Reduce abandoned baskets through delivery choice at checkout -some 55% of
    shoppers admit to abandoning their basket because they are not satisfied with
    the delivery options.3 While some shoppers seek free delivery, others will be
    prepared to pay extra for a speedy shipment or lower-emissions delivery.
    Through checkout process optimization, including offering a range of delivery
    options, retailers can improve cart conversions by 20%
    2. Encourage post-purchase upsells - messages about the status of the delivery
    are far more likely to be opened than other communications from the retailer.
    Incorporating marketing messages into these updates is a fantastic way to
    turn the post-purchase experience into a marketing opportunity
    3. Build loyalty in the last mile - some 58% of shoppers will buy again from a
    retailer following a positive delivery experience.4 In a world where customer
    loyalty is declining, it's vital to give shoppers a reason to come back for
    more. The delivery experience is an increasingly crucial part of the overall
    shopping experience
    4. Retain revenue from returns - consumers expect to be able to quickly send
    back anything they are not happy with. But returns are expensive and risk
    becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online retailer. By making it
    easier to offer exchanges, rather than refunds, retailers can retain revenue
    from the original purchase

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Increasing revenue in online retail is
    not just about products, price, and promotions. Online and multi-channel
    retailers must deliver a top-rate customer experience. Now more than ever, how
    products are shipped to shoppers really matters.

    "Our range of solutions enables retailers to create an end-to-end delivery
    experience from checkout to returns. With our library of over 1000 carrier
    connections, retailers can easily offer a range of delivery options and display
    them seamlessly at checkout. We make it possible to easily compare performance
    between carrier companies, helping warehouses make decisions to drive up
    standards. With nShift, retailers can send relevant, branded communications to
    customers at each stage of the delivery process. They can offer digital returns
    that help convert 30% of returns into exchanges."

    www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    1 https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate

    2 https://emarsys.com/press-release/loyalty-landslide-us-consumers-demand-more-a
    s-brand-loyalty-declines/

    3 https://startups.co.uk/news/shoppers-admit-to-abandoning-shopping-carts/

    4 https://nshift.com/press/https/nshift.com/nshift-study-finds-cash-conscious-uk
    -shoppers-prefer-free-delivery-over-speedy-shipments

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/da/pressemeddelelser/nshift--d
    elivery-management-holds-the-keys-to-customer-conversions-and-retention-30207882
    3.html

    Contact:

    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5727927
    OTS: nShift


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    nShift Delivery management holds the keys to customer conversions and retention nShift releases four strategies to increase conversions and revenue in online and multi-channel retail Continued ecommerce growth is likely to lead to lower customer loyalty and increased cart-abandonment rates. Brands need to double down on the …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer