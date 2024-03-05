nShift
Delivery management holds the keys to customer conversions and retention
Autor folgen
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases four strategies to increase
conversions and revenue in online and multi-channel retail
Continued ecommerce growth is likely to lead to lower customer loyalty and
increased cart-abandonment rates. Brands need to double down on the customer
experience to maintain market share, claims nShift , the global leader in parcel
delivery management software.
While the ecommerce market continues to grow at pace, companies may be
struggling to seize their share of the ever-expanding opportunity.1 According to
some studies, ecommerce cart abandonment rates have exceeded 70%, with consumers
more willing than ever to shop around for a better deal and experience. This
accords with further research that indicates customer loyalty to brands
plummeted by 14% over the course of 2023.2
conversions and revenue in online and multi-channel retail
Continued ecommerce growth is likely to lead to lower customer loyalty and
increased cart-abandonment rates. Brands need to double down on the customer
experience to maintain market share, claims nShift , the global leader in parcel
delivery management software.
While the ecommerce market continues to grow at pace, companies may be
struggling to seize their share of the ever-expanding opportunity.1 According to
some studies, ecommerce cart abandonment rates have exceeded 70%, with consumers
more willing than ever to shop around for a better deal and experience. This
accords with further research that indicates customer loyalty to brands
plummeted by 14% over the course of 2023.2
To help online and multi-channel retailers boost their profits, nShift has
released a list of four strategies to increase conversions and grow revenue:
1. Reduce abandoned baskets through delivery choice at checkout -some 55% of
shoppers admit to abandoning their basket because they are not satisfied with
the delivery options.3 While some shoppers seek free delivery, others will be
prepared to pay extra for a speedy shipment or lower-emissions delivery.
Through checkout process optimization, including offering a range of delivery
options, retailers can improve cart conversions by 20%
2. Encourage post-purchase upsells - messages about the status of the delivery
are far more likely to be opened than other communications from the retailer.
Incorporating marketing messages into these updates is a fantastic way to
turn the post-purchase experience into a marketing opportunity
3. Build loyalty in the last mile - some 58% of shoppers will buy again from a
retailer following a positive delivery experience.4 In a world where customer
loyalty is declining, it's vital to give shoppers a reason to come back for
more. The delivery experience is an increasingly crucial part of the overall
shopping experience
4. Retain revenue from returns - consumers expect to be able to quickly send
back anything they are not happy with. But returns are expensive and risk
becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online retailer. By making it
easier to offer exchanges, rather than refunds, retailers can retain revenue
from the original purchase
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Increasing revenue in online retail is
not just about products, price, and promotions. Online and multi-channel
retailers must deliver a top-rate customer experience. Now more than ever, how
products are shipped to shoppers really matters.
"Our range of solutions enables retailers to create an end-to-end delivery
experience from checkout to returns. With our library of over 1000 carrier
connections, retailers can easily offer a range of delivery options and display
them seamlessly at checkout. We make it possible to easily compare performance
between carrier companies, helping warehouses make decisions to drive up
standards. With nShift, retailers can send relevant, branded communications to
customers at each stage of the delivery process. They can offer digital returns
that help convert 30% of returns into exchanges."
www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
1 https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate
2 https://emarsys.com/press-release/loyalty-landslide-us-consumers-demand-more-a
s-brand-loyalty-declines/
3 https://startups.co.uk/news/shoppers-admit-to-abandoning-shopping-carts/
4 https://nshift.com/press/https/nshift.com/nshift-study-finds-cash-conscious-uk
-shoppers-prefer-free-delivery-over-speedy-shipments
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/da/pressemeddelelser/nshift--d
elivery-management-holds-the-keys-to-customer-conversions-and-retention-30207882
3.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5727927
OTS: nShift
released a list of four strategies to increase conversions and grow revenue:
1. Reduce abandoned baskets through delivery choice at checkout -some 55% of
shoppers admit to abandoning their basket because they are not satisfied with
the delivery options.3 While some shoppers seek free delivery, others will be
prepared to pay extra for a speedy shipment or lower-emissions delivery.
Through checkout process optimization, including offering a range of delivery
options, retailers can improve cart conversions by 20%
2. Encourage post-purchase upsells - messages about the status of the delivery
are far more likely to be opened than other communications from the retailer.
Incorporating marketing messages into these updates is a fantastic way to
turn the post-purchase experience into a marketing opportunity
3. Build loyalty in the last mile - some 58% of shoppers will buy again from a
retailer following a positive delivery experience.4 In a world where customer
loyalty is declining, it's vital to give shoppers a reason to come back for
more. The delivery experience is an increasingly crucial part of the overall
shopping experience
4. Retain revenue from returns - consumers expect to be able to quickly send
back anything they are not happy with. But returns are expensive and risk
becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online retailer. By making it
easier to offer exchanges, rather than refunds, retailers can retain revenue
from the original purchase
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Increasing revenue in online retail is
not just about products, price, and promotions. Online and multi-channel
retailers must deliver a top-rate customer experience. Now more than ever, how
products are shipped to shoppers really matters.
"Our range of solutions enables retailers to create an end-to-end delivery
experience from checkout to returns. With our library of over 1000 carrier
connections, retailers can easily offer a range of delivery options and display
them seamlessly at checkout. We make it possible to easily compare performance
between carrier companies, helping warehouses make decisions to drive up
standards. With nShift, retailers can send relevant, branded communications to
customers at each stage of the delivery process. They can offer digital returns
that help convert 30% of returns into exchanges."
www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
1 https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate
2 https://emarsys.com/press-release/loyalty-landslide-us-consumers-demand-more-a
s-brand-loyalty-declines/
3 https://startups.co.uk/news/shoppers-admit-to-abandoning-shopping-carts/
4 https://nshift.com/press/https/nshift.com/nshift-study-finds-cash-conscious-uk
-shoppers-prefer-free-delivery-over-speedy-shipments
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/da/pressemeddelelser/nshift--d
elivery-management-holds-the-keys-to-customer-conversions-and-retention-30207882
3.html
Contact:
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5727927
OTS: nShift
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen