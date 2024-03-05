London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift releases four strategies to increase

conversions and revenue in online and multi-channel retail



Continued ecommerce growth is likely to lead to lower customer loyalty and

increased cart-abandonment rates. Brands need to double down on the customer

experience to maintain market share, claims nShift , the global leader in parcel

delivery management software.



While the ecommerce market continues to grow at pace, companies may be

struggling to seize their share of the ever-expanding opportunity.1 According to

some studies, ecommerce cart abandonment rates have exceeded 70%, with consumers

more willing than ever to shop around for a better deal and experience. This

accords with further research that indicates customer loyalty to brands

plummeted by 14% over the course of 2023.2





To help online and multi-channel retailers boost their profits, nShift hasreleased a list of four strategies to increase conversions and grow revenue:1. Reduce abandoned baskets through delivery choice at checkout -some 55% ofshoppers admit to abandoning their basket because they are not satisfied withthe delivery options.3 While some shoppers seek free delivery, others will beprepared to pay extra for a speedy shipment or lower-emissions delivery.Through checkout process optimization, including offering a range of deliveryoptions, retailers can improve cart conversions by 20%2. Encourage post-purchase upsells - messages about the status of the deliveryare far more likely to be opened than other communications from the retailer.Incorporating marketing messages into these updates is a fantastic way toturn the post-purchase experience into a marketing opportunity3. Build loyalty in the last mile - some 58% of shoppers will buy again from aretailer following a positive delivery experience.4 In a world where customerloyalty is declining, it's vital to give shoppers a reason to come back formore. The delivery experience is an increasingly crucial part of the overallshopping experience4. Retain revenue from returns - consumers expect to be able to quickly sendback anything they are not happy with. But returns are expensive and riskbecoming the "silent killer of profits" in online retailer. By making iteasier to offer exchanges, rather than refunds, retailers can retain revenuefrom the original purchaseMattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Increasing revenue in online retail isnot just about products, price, and promotions. Online and multi-channelretailers must deliver a top-rate customer experience. Now more than ever, howproducts are shipped to shoppers really matters."Our range of solutions enables retailers to create an end-to-end deliveryexperience from checkout to returns. With our library of over 1000 carrierconnections, retailers can easily offer a range of delivery options and displaythem seamlessly at checkout. We make it possible to easily compare performancebetween carrier companies, helping warehouses make decisions to drive upstandards. With nShift, retailers can send relevant, branded communications tocustomers at each stage of the delivery process. They can offer digital returnsthat help convert 30% of returns into exchanges."www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/)About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.1 https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate2 https://emarsys.com/press-release/loyalty-landslide-us-consumers-demand-more-as-brand-loyalty-declines/3 https://startups.co.uk/news/shoppers-admit-to-abandoning-shopping-carts/4 https://nshift.com/press/https/nshift.com/nshift-study-finds-cash-conscious-uk-shoppers-prefer-free-delivery-over-speedy-shipmentsLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/da/pressemeddelelser/nshift--delivery-management-holds-the-keys-to-customer-conversions-and-retention-302078823.htmlContact:James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5727927OTS: nShift