Onwards and upwards
Sedus on course for sustained growth (FOTO)
Dogern (ots) - With sales of approximately EUR259.1 million, Sedus Stoll AG
recorded year on year growth of 8.8% in 2023. This was well above the overall
level of growth in its sector, which was up 0.6% compared to the previous year.
At around EUR247.3 million, incoming orders for the year 2023 are also at a
record level and are driving momentum for the business in 2024.
"Sedus Stoll AG grew profitably last year," explains Daniel Kittner, spokesman
of the board of Sedus Stoll AG. "Our innovative and on-trend approach to product
development means we are uniquely placed to meet changing customer demands for
new ways of working. This is reflected in Sedus Stoll Group's sales growth in
2023. Together with our network of dealers, we increasingly observe corporate
cultures becoming more agile and adaptable in implementing change and major
projects. We are responding to this. Our new products for 2024 not only reflect
current workplace trends. They actively shape them."
The introduction of the new Futura 2 manufacturing facility at the firm's Geseke
site in September 2023 has boosted its ability to meet peak workloads more
quickly. The new automated panel cutting facility has reduced lead times and
significantly accelerated a range of production processes. This means that the
business is better placed to align its manufacturing capacity with the record
sales growth of the past two years.
A clear goal: climate neutral by 2025
The Sedus administration and production facilities (Scope 1 & 2) in Dogern and
Geseke will be climate neutral by 2025. "On our path to climate neutrality, we
want to reduce our direct emissions by 30% by the end of 2025 and then a further
20% by 2030," explains Kittner. "In addition, we have identified further
milestones for Sedus by 2025: Sedus will reduce emissions from its fleet by 20%,
and by rethinking our energy needs, the use of primary energy will be reduced by
around 60%. We plan to optimise packaging by around 15% and around 80% of the
wood we use for our furniture production will be sourced from sustainable
forestry by 2025."
You don't just need to take the word of Sedus for it. These ambitions are
endorsed by external bodies, with Sedus receiving a Gold sustainability
accreditation from EcoVadis. This rating means that Sedus is one of the 5% of
companies worldwide that have been recognised for their social, ethical and
ecological policies in pursuit of meaningful corporate social responsibility.
Another certification is "SA8000" for social responsibility in the workplace.
"We are proud that Sedus is one of only 14 companies in Germany to be certified
with SA8000," says Kittner. "With SA8000, we guarantee that a socially
responsible management system is properly implemented, monitored and applied
both at Sedus itself and throughout our supply chain."
Contact:
Sedus Press Office
Bernadette Trepte
Email: mailto:sedus@real-communications.com
Fon: +49 (0) 7751 840
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5728233
OTS: Sedus Stoll AG
