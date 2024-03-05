Dogern (ots) - With sales of approximately EUR259.1 million, Sedus Stoll AG

recorded year on year growth of 8.8% in 2023. This was well above the overall

level of growth in its sector, which was up 0.6% compared to the previous year.

At around EUR247.3 million, incoming orders for the year 2023 are also at a

record level and are driving momentum for the business in 2024.



"Sedus Stoll AG grew profitably last year," explains Daniel Kittner, spokesman

of the board of Sedus Stoll AG. "Our innovative and on-trend approach to product

development means we are uniquely placed to meet changing customer demands for

new ways of working. This is reflected in Sedus Stoll Group's sales growth in

2023. Together with our network of dealers, we increasingly observe corporate

cultures becoming more agile and adaptable in implementing change and major

projects. We are responding to this. Our new products for 2024 not only reflect

current workplace trends. They actively shape them."







site in September 2023 has boosted its ability to meet peak workloads more

quickly. The new automated panel cutting facility has reduced lead times and

significantly accelerated a range of production processes. This means that the

business is better placed to align its manufacturing capacity with the record

sales growth of the past two years.



A clear goal: climate neutral by 2025



The Sedus administration and production facilities (Scope 1 & 2) in Dogern and

Geseke will be climate neutral by 2025. "On our path to climate neutrality, we

want to reduce our direct emissions by 30% by the end of 2025 and then a further

20% by 2030," explains Kittner. "In addition, we have identified further

milestones for Sedus by 2025: Sedus will reduce emissions from its fleet by 20%,

and by rethinking our energy needs, the use of primary energy will be reduced by

around 60%. We plan to optimise packaging by around 15% and around 80% of the

wood we use for our furniture production will be sourced from sustainable

forestry by 2025."



You don't just need to take the word of Sedus for it. These ambitions are

endorsed by external bodies, with Sedus receiving a

accreditation from EcoVadis. This rating means that Sedus is one of the 5% of

companies worldwide that have been recognised for their social, ethical and

ecological policies in pursuit of meaningful corporate social responsibility.



Another certification is "SA8000" for social responsibility in the workplace.

"We are proud that Sedus is one of only 14 companies in Germany to be certified

with SA8000," says Kittner. "With SA8000, we guarantee that a socially

responsible management system is properly implemented, monitored and applied

both at Sedus itself and throughout our supply chain."



Contact:



Sedus Press Office

Bernadette Trepte

Email: mailto:sedus@real-communications.com

Fon: +49 (0) 7751 840



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5728233

OTS: Sedus Stoll AG



