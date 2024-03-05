    checkAd

    Dogern (ots) - With sales of approximately EUR259.1 million, Sedus Stoll AG
    recorded year on year growth of 8.8% in 2023. This was well above the overall
    level of growth in its sector, which was up 0.6% compared to the previous year.
    At around EUR247.3 million, incoming orders for the year 2023 are also at a
    record level and are driving momentum for the business in 2024.

    "Sedus Stoll AG grew profitably last year," explains Daniel Kittner, spokesman
    of the board of Sedus Stoll AG. "Our innovative and on-trend approach to product
    development means we are uniquely placed to meet changing customer demands for
    new ways of working. This is reflected in Sedus Stoll Group's sales growth in
    2023. Together with our network of dealers, we increasingly observe corporate
    cultures becoming more agile and adaptable in implementing change and major
    projects. We are responding to this. Our new products for 2024 not only reflect
    current workplace trends. They actively shape them."

    The introduction of the new Futura 2 manufacturing facility at the firm's Geseke
    site in September 2023 has boosted its ability to meet peak workloads more
    quickly. The new automated panel cutting facility has reduced lead times and
    significantly accelerated a range of production processes. This means that the
    business is better placed to align its manufacturing capacity with the record
    sales growth of the past two years.

    A clear goal: climate neutral by 2025

    The Sedus administration and production facilities (Scope 1 & 2) in Dogern and
    Geseke will be climate neutral by 2025. "On our path to climate neutrality, we
    want to reduce our direct emissions by 30% by the end of 2025 and then a further
    20% by 2030," explains Kittner. "In addition, we have identified further
    milestones for Sedus by 2025: Sedus will reduce emissions from its fleet by 20%,
    and by rethinking our energy needs, the use of primary energy will be reduced by
    around 60%. We plan to optimise packaging by around 15% and around 80% of the
    wood we use for our furniture production will be sourced from sustainable
    forestry by 2025."

    You don't just need to take the word of Sedus for it. These ambitions are
    endorsed by external bodies, with Sedus receiving a Gold sustainability
    accreditation from EcoVadis. This rating means that Sedus is one of the 5% of
    companies worldwide that have been recognised for their social, ethical and
    ecological policies in pursuit of meaningful corporate social responsibility.

    Another certification is "SA8000" for social responsibility in the workplace.
    "We are proud that Sedus is one of only 14 companies in Germany to be certified
    with SA8000," says Kittner. "With SA8000, we guarantee that a socially
    responsible management system is properly implemented, monitored and applied
    both at Sedus itself and throughout our supply chain."

    Contact:

    Sedus Press Office
    Bernadette Trepte
    Email: mailto:sedus@real-communications.com
    Fon: +49 (0) 7751 840

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5728233
    OTS: Sedus Stoll AG


