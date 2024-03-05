Publity AG Forecasts Negative 2023 Earnings Due to Non-Cash Value Adjustments
In 2023, publity AG, a green asset manager specializing in German office properties, reported a net loss of EUR -236.8 million, primarily due to non-cash value adjustments amid restructuring of its subsidiary, PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG.
- publity AG reports a net loss of EUR -236.8 million for the year 2023, within the forecast range of EUR -200 million to EUR -250 million.
- The loss is mainly due to non-cash value adjustments as part of the restructuring of the subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG.
- The adjustments relate to the valuation of the PREOS convertible bond in the publity balance sheet and the valuation of the shareholding in PREOS.
- As of December 31, 2023, total assets amounted to EUR 254.4 million with a robust equity ratio of 53.1 %.
- For the current financial year, publity plans to expand its green asset management mandates and is in talks with potential clients.
- publity AG is a green asset manager focusing on office properties in Germany, with a strong emphasis on sustainable, ESG-compliant properties.
The next important date, MIPIM, March 12-15, 2024, at publity is on 12.03.2024.
