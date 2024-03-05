Branicks Group Plans Extension of 2024 Loan Terms, Delays 2023 Financial Report
Branicks Group AG is currently in the process of extending the terms of its promissory note loans due in 2024, using the StaRUG procedure. This move comes as part of a wider financial strategy, which includes ongoing negotiations with lenders and the postponement of the 2023 consolidated financial statements.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
Autor folgen
- Branicks Group AG plans to extend the terms of promissory note loans due in 2024 under the preventive application of the StaRUG procedure - Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements until April 30, 2024 - Negotiations with holders of promissory note loans aim to extend the terms, with discussions ongoing with lenders of bridge financing for the acquisition of shares in VIB Vermögen AG - The Management Board expects to achieve at least 75% approval for necessary adjustments of promissory note loans due in 2024 - Plausibility of Branicks' concept confirmed by an Independent Business Review by FTI-Andersch - Management Board confident in positive conclusion of ongoing negotiations
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRANICKS Group is on 19.03.2024.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0170EUR and was down -5,75 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +8,75 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-8,63 %
-11,06 %
-39,88 %
-67,29 %
-87,67 %
-92,28 %
-87,99 %
-81,37 %
-95,23 %
ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.