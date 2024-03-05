    checkAd

     205  0 Kommentare Branicks Group Plans Extension of 2024 Loan Terms, Delays 2023 Financial Report

    Branicks Group AG is currently in the process of extending the terms of its promissory note loans due in 2024, using the StaRUG procedure. This move comes as part of a wider financial strategy, which includes ongoing negotiations with lenders and the postponement of the 2023 consolidated financial statements.

    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG plans to extend the terms of promissory note loans due in 2024 under the preventive application of the StaRUG procedure - Postponement of the publication of the 2023 consolidated financial statements until April 30, 2024 - Negotiations with holders of promissory note loans aim to extend the terms, with discussions ongoing with lenders of bridge financing for the acquisition of shares in VIB Vermögen AG - The Management Board expects to achieve at least 75% approval for necessary adjustments of promissory note loans due in 2024 - Plausibility of Branicks' concept confirmed by an Independent Business Review by FTI-Andersch - Management Board confident in positive conclusion of ongoing negotiations

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRANICKS Group is on 19.03.2024.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0170EUR and was down -5,75 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +8,75 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX






