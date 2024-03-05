Netfonds' Preliminary Group Results for 2023 Financial Year Unveiled
Netfonds AG has wrapped up its 2023 fiscal year on a high note, showcasing impressive growth across key financial metrics, with consolidated sales and assets under administration both seeing a substantial uptick.
- Netfonds AG closed 2023 financial year with significant growth - Gross consolidated sales reached EUR 197.0 million, a 11.7% increase from previous year - EBITDA was EUR 6.2 million, almost on par with previous year - Assets under administration grew to EUR 23.8 billion, a 10.7% increase - Forecast for 2024 expects dynamic business volume development and profitable growth - Detailed annual forecast and audited financial statements planned for mid-May 2024
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 48,80EUR and was up +2,95 % compared with the previous day.
