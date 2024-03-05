Commerzbank Triumphs with Successful €600 Million Share Buyback
Commerzbank has successfully concluded a €600 million share buyback, acquiring 55,554,320 of its own shares. This strategic move, initiated on January 10, underscores the bank's commitment to capital return through share buybacks and dividends.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank completed a share buyback of €600 million, repurchasing 55,554,320 own shares (4.48% of share capital)
- The buyback program started on January 10 and the shares were bought back at an average price of around €10.80 per share
- CFO Bettina Orlopp stated the success reinforces the intention to continue share buybacks and dividend payments for capital return
- The completed buyback program complements a planned dividend payment of around 35 cents per share for the 2023 financial year
- Commerzbank targets a payout ratio of at least 70% for the 2024 financial year
- The bank previously completed a share buyback program in June 2023, repurchasing 12,134,305 shares at an average price of around €10.05 per share, amounting to €122 million
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Commerzbank is on 19.03.2024.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 10,870EUR and was up +1,80 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,855EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 17.701,00PKT (+0,06 %).
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
