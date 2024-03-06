Symrise AG raised sales significantly in 2023 - Group sales increased by 2.4% to €4,730 million with organic growth of 7.9% - Adjusted EBITDA was €903 million, slightly below the previous year - Symrise plans 14th consecutive dividend increase - Company reaffirms long-term profitable growth course - Symrise is ideally positioned for the planned CEO change

Sales in Europe, Africa, Middle East region grew by 15.3% - Earnings remained below expectations due to higher costs - Net income attributable to shareholders was €340 million - Cash flow from operating activities was €720 million - Symrise aims to generate sales of €5.5 billion to €6.0 billion by 2025 and €7.5 billion to €8.0 billion by 2028 - Symrise plans to maintain an EBITDA margin between 20% and 23% in the medium term.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Symrise is on 06.03.2024.

