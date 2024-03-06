Symrise AG Boosts Sales Remarkably Once More in 2023
In 2023, Symrise AG, a global leader in the flavor and fragrance industry, reported a significant increase in sales, continuing its long-term profitable growth trajectory. Despite facing higher costs, the company managed to maintain a robust financial performance.
- Symrise AG raised sales significantly in 2023 - Group sales increased by 2.4% to €4,730 million with organic growth of 7.9% - Adjusted EBITDA was €903 million, slightly below the previous year - Symrise plans 14th consecutive dividend increase - Company reaffirms long-term profitable growth course - Symrise is ideally positioned for the planned CEO change
- Sales in Europe, Africa, Middle East region grew by 15.3% - Earnings remained below expectations due to higher costs - Net income attributable to shareholders was €340 million - Cash flow from operating activities was €720 million - Symrise aims to generate sales of €5.5 billion to €6.0 billion by 2025 and €7.5 billion to €8.0 billion by 2028 - Symrise plans to maintain an EBITDA margin between 20% and 23% in the medium term.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.