Evotec SE and Claris Ventures have announced an acceleration framework to streamline programmes from Claris's portfolio companies into the clinic through Evotec’s fully integrated platform.

Claris's portfolio is focused on biotech companies with programmes approaching clinical trials and currently consists of nine biotech companies across Italy, Switzerland, and the UK.

Evotec is already supporting Claris’s portfolio company IAMA Therapeutics, a Genoese Biotech company focused on innovative medicines for brain disorders.

In January 2024, IAMA announced the first dosing in a Phase I first-in-human study, which is sponsored by IAMA and managed by Evotec.

The acceleration framework agreement now provides Claris’s other portfolio companies with easy access to Evotec’s full range of integrated services.

Evotec will also support the successful progress of integrated programmes through a governance model.

The next important date, TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, at Evotec is on 06.03.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 13,163EUR and was up +2,41 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.964,19PKT (-0,08 %).





