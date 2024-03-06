    checkAd

    Original-Research  145  0 Kommentare Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Multitude SE - von NuWays AG
    • Empfehlung: KAUFEN
    • Zielkurs: 10.00, Update vom 06.03.2024
    • Multitude erwirbt Omniveta Finance
    • Durch CapitalBox
    • Neues Kreditprodukt gestartet
    • Wertsteigernder Erwerb
    • Omniveta kauft Rechnungen
    • Verbessert Liquidität von dänischen KMU
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA
    Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE

    Company Name: Multitude SE
    ISIN: FI4000106299

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 06.03.2024
    Target price: 10.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Small value-accretive acquisition through CapitalBox; chg
    Yesterday, Multitude announced to have acquired the Danish factoring specialist Omniveta Finance through its SME unit CapitalBox. Last week, CapitalBox also launched a new collateral lending product. In detail:
    Value-accretive acquisition. Founded in 2012, Omniveta is a factoring specialist, that is purchasing invoices (eNuW: on avg. 30 days credit period) from suppliers with a certain discount (eNuW: 10-20%, including handling fees). With that, Omniveta is improving the overall liquidity of Danish SMEŽs. We expect that the company is generating a low single digit million Euro amount in sales and being more or less break-even on the bottom line. Multitude is seen to have paid
    You can download the research here:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/29079.pdf
    For additional information visit our website
    www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Contact for questions
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.
    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    °

    Die Multitude Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,35 % und einem Kurs von 4,40EUR auf Tradegate (05. März 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Disclaimer