    Original-Research  113  0 Kommentare Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - von NuWays AG
    • Empfehlung: KAUFEN
    • Q4 Umsatz besser als erwartet, Bewertung zu pessimistisch, PT: 25.00EUR
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA
    Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG

    Company Name: Nabaltec AG
    ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 06.03.2024
    Target price: 25.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    FY23 profitability better than expected / valuation too pessimistic
    Topic: While profitability in Q4 (preliminary figures) came in significantly better than expected, sales fell slightly short of expectations. Although FY24 is seen to also be burdened by the challenging macro environment, valuation has more than factored it in, in our view.
    Q4 sales came in at EUR 44.2m, down 14% yoy (eNuW EUR 52.2m). The shortfall to our estimates was driven by the particularly weak Speciality Alumina (S.A.) segment where sales declined 31% yoy due to customers' further inventory wind-downs, generally weak demand (46% of sales from refractory customers). Functional Fillers (F.F.) came in as expected at EUR 32.4m (-6% yoy). FY23 sales decreased by 8.6%; with F.F. down 4% yoy to EUR 142m and S.A. down 12% yoy to EUR 58m. Positively, boehmite sustained its recovery, yet from low levels. H2 volumes stood at 3.1kt, up ~64% vs H1, leading to FY volumes of c. 5kt (flat yoy, eNuW). Nabaltec is also gaining further momentum with its gap filler, APYRAL.

    Q4 EBIT came in strong at EUR 5.2m, down only 6% yoy (eNuW: EUR 3m), a margin of 11.7%. This was the result of a positive mix effect, i.e. decent development of higher margin products like boehmite, APYRAL and ATH from Nashtec vs. a strong decline at S.A. FY23 EBIT came in at EUR 18.3m, a 9.1% margin.

    Cautious FY24 guidance. Management expects to grow FY24 sales slightly (eNuW new: 3.9%) with an EBIT margin of 7-9% (eNuW new: 8.6%). Growth is expected to be carried by a slight increase of boehmite volumes (+1kt yoy), further growing gap filler demand and improving utilization rates at its US plants, while the remainder of F.F. and S.A. should remain rather flat yoy.
    The core business (ATH and S.A.) should remain solid going forward, yet with a certain degree of cyclicality as currently visible. Speciality products such as boehmite and APYRAL still have the potential to significantly drive earnings growth going forward. Yet, as a result of uncertainties regarding the build-up of significant European/US battery production volumes, timing and degree of growth remains difficult to assess. Mind you, boehmite is used to coat the separator film and the electrode in order to significantly improve safety/heat resistance of NMC, NMx and LFP batteries.

    Unjustified valuation. Nabaltec is trading on 7.5x EV/EBIT FY24e (10y avg. at 11.9x) and a 30% discount to its book value while having a rock-solid balance sheet (EUR 94m cash, EUR 4m net cash) , good margins and offering a 16% FCF yield. Remains a BUY with a new EUR 25 PT (old: EUR 31) based on FCFY 24e.

    You can download the research here:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/29077.pdf
    For additional information visit our website
    www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Contact for questions
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.
    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    °

    Die Nabaltec Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,77 % und einem Kurs von 12,95EUR auf Tradegate (06. März 2024, 08:42 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
