- The long-standing partnership marks a monumental decadal milestone

- Infosys Topaz to enhance AI-driven digital features for all stakeholders of

tennis



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour

(https://www.atptour.com/en/) until 2026. The three-year extension of the

partnership will continue to draw on Infosys' deep expertise in digital

technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will

enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.





Since the partnership's inception in 2015, Infosys and ATP have collaborated todeploy rich and innovative digital assets for ATP, including reinventing thelegacy ATP PlayerZone intranet portal, launching the first ever ATP Tour fanapp, and several AI-first features powered by Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) across the Infosys ATPStats Center. These platforms have enhanced live match viewing and tennis dataanalysis with rich insights that have led to a 50% increase in traffic on thestats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 milliondigital engagements from fans worldwide for its rich content including rallyanalysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insighttools. Building on this success, Infosys and ATP will now focus on newinnovations powered by AI and data to personalize experiences for players andfans.In addition, Infosys and ATP have created a positive impact on society throughthe ATP Carbon Tracker, which helps monitor and offsets the carbon footprint ofplayers. Over 200 ATP players engaged with the platform in 2023 alone, with 6.55million kilometers of travel tracked. This first of its kind sustainable sportsinnovation will continue to help ATP accelerate its journey to achieve net zeroemissions by 2040.Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said, "We're thrilled to renew ourpartnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys' expertise in AI,technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovationsthat have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the globaltennis fan base. Through the ATP Carbon Tracker, Infosys helped us navigate adifficult challenge and inspire greener choices for tomorrow. We're excited tofurther leverage Infosys' expertise across the digital landscape of men'sprofessional tennis over the next three years."