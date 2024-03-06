Infosys and ATP Renew Partnership until 2026, to Drive AI-first Innovations in Professional Tennis
Autor folgen
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The long-standing partnership marks a monumental decadal milestone
- Infosys Topaz to enhance AI-driven digital features for all stakeholders of
tennis
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour
(https://www.atptour.com/en/) until 2026. The three-year extension of the
partnership will continue to draw on Infosys' deep expertise in digital
technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will
enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.
- The long-standing partnership marks a monumental decadal milestone
- Infosys Topaz to enhance AI-driven digital features for all stakeholders of
tennis
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the renewal of its digital innovation partnership with the ATP Tour
(https://www.atptour.com/en/) until 2026. The three-year extension of the
partnership will continue to draw on Infosys' deep expertise in digital
technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, which will
enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.
Since the partnership's inception in 2015, Infosys and ATP have collaborated to
deploy rich and innovative digital assets for ATP, including reinventing the
legacy ATP PlayerZone intranet portal, launching the first ever ATP Tour fan
app, and several AI-first features powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) across the Infosys ATP
Stats Center. These platforms have enhanced live match viewing and tennis data
analysis with rich insights that have led to a 50% increase in traffic on the
stats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 million
digital engagements from fans worldwide for its rich content including rally
analysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insight
tools. Building on this success, Infosys and ATP will now focus on new
innovations powered by AI and data to personalize experiences for players and
fans.
In addition, Infosys and ATP have created a positive impact on society through
the ATP Carbon Tracker, which helps monitor and offsets the carbon footprint of
players. Over 200 ATP players engaged with the platform in 2023 alone, with 6.55
million kilometers of travel tracked. This first of its kind sustainable sports
innovation will continue to help ATP accelerate its journey to achieve net zero
emissions by 2040.
Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said, "We're thrilled to renew our
partnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys' expertise in AI,
technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovations
that have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the global
tennis fan base. Through the ATP Carbon Tracker, Infosys helped us navigate a
difficult challenge and inspire greener choices for tomorrow. We're excited to
further leverage Infosys' expertise across the digital landscape of men's
professional tennis over the next three years."
deploy rich and innovative digital assets for ATP, including reinventing the
legacy ATP PlayerZone intranet portal, launching the first ever ATP Tour fan
app, and several AI-first features powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) across the Infosys ATP
Stats Center. These platforms have enhanced live match viewing and tennis data
analysis with rich insights that have led to a 50% increase in traffic on the
stats section of the ATP website year-on-year. It has seen over 5.7 million
digital engagements from fans worldwide for its rich content including rally
analysis, 3D visualizations, stroke summaries, and many point-by-point insight
tools. Building on this success, Infosys and ATP will now focus on new
innovations powered by AI and data to personalize experiences for players and
fans.
In addition, Infosys and ATP have created a positive impact on society through
the ATP Carbon Tracker, which helps monitor and offsets the carbon footprint of
players. Over 200 ATP players engaged with the platform in 2023 alone, with 6.55
million kilometers of travel tracked. This first of its kind sustainable sports
innovation will continue to help ATP accelerate its journey to achieve net zero
emissions by 2040.
Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said, "We're thrilled to renew our
partnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys' expertise in AI,
technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovations
that have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the global
tennis fan base. Through the ATP Carbon Tracker, Infosys helped us navigate a
difficult challenge and inspire greener choices for tomorrow. We're excited to
further leverage Infosys' expertise across the digital landscape of men's
professional tennis over the next three years."
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen